ClearSign Combustion to Report Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on August 13, 2018

07/25/2018 | 04:06pm EDT

SEATTLE, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Combustion Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion technologies that improve energy and operational efficiencies, while dramatically reducing emissions, announced that it will be filling their 10-Q and putting out a release regarding the Company's Second Quarter results ended June 30, 2018 prior to the call.

ClearSign Logo (PRNewsFoto/ClearSign Combustion Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ClearSign Combustion Corporation)

Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-866-372-4653 within U.S. or 1-412-902-4217 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.clearsign.com/overview.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 within U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 from abroad. Conference ID 10122735. The telephonic playback will be available for 7 days after the conference call.

For more information on ClearSign Combustion Corporation, visit www.clearsign.com.

About ClearSign Combustion Corporation

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of combustion systems, including emissions and operational performance, energy efficiency and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented Duplex™, Duplex Plug & Play™ and Electrodynamic Combustion Control™ platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearsign-combustion-to-report-second-quarter-financial-results-and-host-earnings-call-on-august-13-2018-300686659.html

SOURCE ClearSign Combustion Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
