Clearlake Capital Acquires Provation as Newly Independent Software Platform Investment

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates,
“Clearlake”) today announced that it has acquired Provation Medical,
Inc. (“Provation” or the “Company”), a leading software solution
provider for intelligent procedure documentation, from Wolters Kluwer.
The Company will continue to be led by CEO David Del Toro, who will join
the Board of Directors.
Founded in 1994, Provation is the premier software provider of
intelligent procedure documentation and coding solutions improving
clinical productivity and reimbursement (“Provation MD”), equipping
physicians and administrators with evidence-based clinical decision
support solutions to optimize order sets and care plans (“Provation
Order Sets”), and providing evidence-based content for structured
clinical documentation and coding embedded within the EHR (“Provation
Clinic Note”). Provation is trusted by leading physicians globally,
serving approximately 1,500 hospitals and 1,000 Ambulatory Surgery
Centers (“ASCs”), including 16 of the top 20 hospitals for
gastroenterology (“GI”) and GI surgery in the U.S.
“We are very excited to partner with Clearlake to support the next phase
of growth at Provation,” said Del Toro. “Clearlake’s extensive software
and carve out investment experience will prove invaluable to Provation
in this exciting new chapter. With Clearlake’s operational support and
financial backing, we are in a better position to build on our record as
an industry-leading intelligent procedure documentation and clinical
content technology provider addressing the many challenges facing
healthcare professionals today.”
“We are impressed by Provation’s leadership position, and are excited to
partner with Dave and the team in backing Provation as a buy-and-build
platform,” said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and
Prashant Mehrotra, Partner of Clearlake. “As a newly-independent company
led by an exceptional management team and complemented by Clearlake’s O.P.S.®
approach and commitment to investing in the Company’s product roadmap,
we believe Provation is poised for renewed focus and continued growth
both organically and through acquisition.”
“Provation’s industry-leading software solutions deliver a tangible
return on investment to healthcare providers in the form of improved
clinical productivity, increased profitability, more accurate
reimbursement, and enhanced quality of patient care,” added Paul Huber
of Clearlake. “We believe Provation’s strong value proposition and
customer-focused culture will continue to drive leading hospitals and
ambulatory surgery centers to adopt the Company’s technology.”
Mr. Del Toro will join the Board of Directors, accompanied by the
Clearlake directors and a deep bench of experienced Clearlake operating
advisors including Janet Dryer, John Ferron, Chris Larson, and Jeff
Nachbor. Ms. Dryer is CEO of Perforce Software and was previously CEO of
HelpSystems. Mr. Ferron is Executive Chairman of Ivanti and was
previously CEO of Heat Software. Mr. Larson is Principal of Wolf Point
Global. Mr. Nachbor is CFO of ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) and was
previously Senior Vice President of Finance at Cricket Communications.
TripleTree served as financial advisor to Clearlake. Financing for the
transaction is being provided by Wells Fargo, Varagon Capital Partners
and Ares Management, L.P.
About Clearlake
Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm
founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to
partner with world-class management teams by providing patient,
long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from
Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core
target sectors are industrials and energy; software and
technology-enabled services; and consumer. Clearlake has managed over $7
billion of institutional capital since inception and its senior
investment principals have led or co-led over 100 investments. More
information is available at www.clearlake.com.
