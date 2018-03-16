Clearlake Capital Group Closes Fund V at over $3.6 Billion

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”), a leading investment firm
with a sector-focused approach, announced today it has completed
fundraising for Clearlake Capital Partners V (“Fund V”) with over $3.6
billion in commitments.
Fund V exceeded its target and was substantially oversubscribed,
reaching its hard cap. At over $3.6 billion, Fund V is Clearlake’s
largest private equity fund to date. This brings Clearlake's total
cumulative capital commitments since inception to more than $7
billion. Fund V has already begun investing with several signed or
closed transactions including Perforce Software, Diligent Corporation,
Janus International, ProVation Medical, and Wheel Pros.
“We are thankful and humbled by the opportunity to prudently invest on
behalf of our prominent and expanding base of global Limited Partners,”
said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake.
“We believe that the interest in Fund V is an acknowledgment of
Clearlake's superior track record and strategy. Clearlake brings deep
industry knowledge and relationships, access to capital, and a flexible
investment mandate to our partner management teams in our target
sectors: industrials and energy, software and technology-enabled
services, and consumer.”
“We are grateful that investors appreciate the strength of the Clearlake
franchise in positively transforming businesses,” said Behdad
Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. “Clearlake
creates value and provides patient, long-term capital to dynamic
businesses that can benefit from our proprietary operational improvement
approach, O.P.S.® We believe Clearlake has the investment
and operational skills to execute its strategy and generate superior
returns at this scale.”
Fund V welcomed more than 150 different institutional investors from
over 25 countries across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and
the Middle East. Investors include public and corporate pension funds,
sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments,
and family offices.
“As we met with Limited Partners around the world, we continued to hear
an excitement around Clearlake’s proven strategy, our core team which
has been together for more than 11 years, and our unwavering commitment
to investing with insight and discipline in our target sectors. We are
very appreciative of the support from our longtime Limited Partner
relationships and are delighted to welcome new institutional investors
into the Clearlake family. We look forward to growing with these
investors as we continue to earn their support through consistent
execution,” Eghbali and Feliciano concluded.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as advisor and placement agent
for Fund V, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal adviser
for Fund V.
ABOUT CLEARLAKE
Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm
founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to
partner with world-class management teams by providing patient,
long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from
Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s
core target sectors are industrials and energy; software and
technology-enabled services; and consumer. Clearlake has managed over $7
billion of institutional capital since inception and its senior
investment principals have led or co-led over 100 investments. More
information is available at www.clearlake.com.
