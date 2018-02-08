Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP : Yulia Solomakhina Wins 2018 Client Choice Award for Russia M&A

Cleary Gottlieb partner Yulia Solomakhina has been selected as the winner of the 'Russia M&A' category at the 2018 Client Choice Awards.

The Client Choice Awards recognize partners and law firms around the world that stand apart for providing an excellent quality of service and client care. According to the awards, 'the criteria for this recognition focus on an ability to add real value to clients' business above and beyond the other players in the market.'

All candidates for the Client Choice Awards are nominated by in-house corporate counsel.

