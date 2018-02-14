Cleaver-Brooks, Inc. : Issues Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Results and Announces Investor Conference Call

Cleaver-Brooks, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that it has posted
its quarterly report for the fiscal 2018 third quarter ended December
31, 2017 on the Company’s secure investor website. The quarterly report
is being furnished pursuant to the Indentures governing the Company’s
7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “7.875% Notes”) to holders of
the 7.875% Notes, certain equity investors, qualified prospective
investors in the 7.875% Notes, and certain broker-dealers and securities
analysts.
The Company also announced that it will host an investor conference call
to discuss third quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, February
21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Access to the investor conference
call will be limited to holders of the 7.875% Notes, certain equity
investors, qualified prospective investors in the 7.875% Notes and
certain broker-dealers and securities analysts. The Company has posted
specific instructions on how to access the investor conference call on
its secure investor website.
If you are a holder of the 7.875% Notes, a qualified prospective
investor in the 7.875% Notes, or a qualified broker-dealer or securities
analyst who would like to access the secure investor website, but have
not yet been certified by the Company, please click on the “Investor
Relations” link on our website at cleaver-brooks.com
for information on how to become certified.
About Cleaver-Brooks
Cleaver-Brooks provides boiler rooms solutions to customers in a wide
range of industries and end markets around the world. The Company’s main
products include firetube packaged boilers, industrial watertube
boilers, modular boilers, commercial watertube packaged boilers, waste
heat recovery systems, burners, boiler room accessories and the
aftermarket parts and service associated with these products. For more
information, access the Cleaver-Brooks website at cleaver-brooks.com.
