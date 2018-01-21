Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. : Addresses Inaccurate Media Reports Regarding Nashwauk, MN Property

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today said it is
addressing inaccurate media reports related to its real estate interests
located in Itasca County west of Nashwauk, Minnesota, as well as recent
activities the Company performed on its own site. Cleveland-Cliffs
objects to such inaccurate information and is providing the following
facts about its recent activity in order to set the record straight:
|
1)
|
The Company acquired from Glacier Park Iron Ore Properties in
December 2017 a combination of undivided and whole fee interests, as
well as mineral and surface leases within the Biwabik Iron
Formation, for a total of 3,768 acres. The public records in Itasca
County provide clear confirmation that Cleveland-Cliffs Minnesota
Land Development LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs,
is the owner/lessee of record of the property.
|
|
|
2)
|
The Company employed a standard practice and protocol of posting
signage to identify the perimeters of its land. The activity is
focused on surveying the Company’s acreage and for reasons of public
safety.
|
|
|
3)
|
The signs were placed on existing fencing, posts and trees. No new
fencing was erected during this process.
|
|
|
4)
|
Cliffs’ contractors legally accessed the property through public
roads during daytime hours, and there was no night-time activity as
alleged in the media reports.
|
|
|
5)
|
Before the activity was initiated, the Company informed the Itasca
County Sheriff and other local officials of its intention to access
its property and undertake the actions within its rights to survey
and secure the property.
|
|
|
6)
|
Also as part of the notification process, Cliffs made an effort to
hand-deliver a courtesy letter to Mesabi Metallics’ representative
Robb Bigelow about the planned activity, but he rejected receiving
the letter.
|
|
|
7)
|
Neither Governor Mark Dayton nor any other public official on the
Iron Range have reached out to Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, CEO and
President of Cleveland-Cliffs, about the situation related to
Cliffs’ acquisition of property at the Nashwauk site.
|
|
Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest
independent iron ore mining company in the United States. We are a major
supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from
our mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota.
Additionally, we operate an iron ore mining complex in Western
Australia. By 2020, Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot
briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region with the development of
its first production plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of
safety, social, environmental and capital stewardship, our employees
endeavor to provide all stakeholders with operating and financial
transparency. For more information, visit http://www.clevelandcliffs.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180121005098/en/