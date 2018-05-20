SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction to alcohol is bad. Addiction to drugs is even worse. But the worst are the consequences of either of it reaching an uncontrollable level.



Cleveland Drug Rehabs, Addiction Isn’t A Disease, It’s Just A Thought in Your Head





But there is a good part too. Addiction happens to be a complex situation but is completely curable.

Our team of experts and dedicated staff at Cleveland drug rehabs are always on their feet for you. Your recovery remains our topmost priority. We don’t believe in a regimented treatment program. Neither do we have time limits for any of our patients. ‘Slowly but surely’ is an idiom that’s become our motto. Because even the universe wasn’t created in a single day.

YOUR FUTURE IS OUR CONCERN. YOUR RECOVERY OUR PRIORITY.

Seeing you recover completely would be the greatest joy for us. Your having a happy and successful future would be the icing on the cake. And to witness these beautiful events, we strive to ensure your complete de-addiction.

Our center believes in treating each individual as a distinct personality. For us, you are a person needing special care and attention. The individualized treatment program for each patient is drafted keeping this in mind. We believe in consistency of the treatment rather than the speed.

The treatment programs at our center include residential rehab, in-patient rehab, on site drug detox center, alcohol detox center, partial hospitalization rehab, out-patient and intensive out-patient program. We also offer assistance in services like family interventions, individual therapy, family therapy, group therapy, DUI assesments, dual-diagnosis treatment and ‘Half-way house’ placement.

Cleveland drug rehabs is a licensed and fully authorized center for undertaking drug rehab and alcohol rehab treatment programs. Call our drug and alcohol helpline number 24/7 for any queries or suggestions.

