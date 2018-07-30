Clinical Innovations : Accelerates Global Growth Strategy with Establishment of CI Medical Instruments in China

Medical device leader hires experienced executive to lead new effort

Clinical Innovations, one of the world’s leading medical device-makers dedicated to labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care, today announced the establishment of CI Medical Instruments in China. The creation of the new wholly owned subsidiary, headquartered in Shanghai, marks a strategic acceleration of Clinical Innovations’ global growth strategy.

“With our mission of helping mothers and babies around the world, it’s critical we continue expanding in regions where we can have a big impact,” said Ken Reali, Clinical Innovations CEO and president. “China is an important, underserved market, and we look forward to meeting its needs with an organization that puts clinicians and families first.”

With its market-leading devices already used in more than 90 countries, Clinical Innovations has been expanding internationally, acquiring Australian company JB Medical Supplies in June and German company Brenner Medical GmbH in summer 2017. Clinical Innovations has also entered underserved markets in Asia, including China. CI Medical Instruments will allow the company to strengthen its presence and operations in the country.

Leading the new effort will be Kevin Han, an executive with deep experience building distribution channels and business operations in China for international health care companies.

A native of China, Han most recently built Boston Scientific’s Chinese Urology and Pelvic Health unit from the ground up. In earlier roles, he led channel management in China for Johnson & Johnson Medical and GE China.

“Creating CI Medical Instruments represents a major milestone for Clinical Innovations, and Kevin is the perfect person to spearhead this new venture,” said Steve Cash, Clinical Innovations’ senior vice president of global sales. “With the strategy, structure and leadership we have in place, there’s no limit to what we can achieve here and around the world.”

Founded in 1993 and based in Salt Lake City, Clinical Innovations is owned by EQT, a leading investment firm with approximately EUR 50 billion in raised capital across 27 funds. Clinical Innovations products include the ebb® Complete Tamponade System, babyLance™ Safety heel stick and Kiwi® Vacuum-Assisted Delivery System.

Han, whose academic degrees include an executive MBA from the internationally recognized joint program of Fudan University and Washington University in St. Louis, begins his duties immediately.

About Clinical Innovations

Clinical Innovations is one of the largest medical device companies exclusively focused on labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care. The company is a market-leader in several categories with products such as the Koala® Intrauterine Pressure Catheter, Kiwi® Vacuum-Assisted Delivery System, ROM Plus® Rupture of Membranes Test, traxi® Panniculus Retractor, ClearView® Uterine Manipulator, the babyLance™ Safety heel stick and the ebb® Complete Tamponade System. Clinical Innovations is expanding its global presence while directly researching and developing state-of-the-art technologies and innovative medical devices that fulfill its mission of improving the lives of mothers and their babies throughout the world. Clinical Innovations is an EQT portfolio company. For more information, visit clinicalinnovations.com.

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with approximately EUR 50 billion in raised capital across 27 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the U.S. with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT is an active investor and owner in the health care sector, including investments in Certara, Press Ganey, Ottobock, Sivantos, and Lima. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership. For more information, visit EQTpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005152/en/