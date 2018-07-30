Clinical Innovations : Accelerates Global Growth Strategy with Establishment of CI Medical Instruments in China

Clinical
Innovations, one of the world’s leading medical device-makers
dedicated to labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care, today
announced the establishment of CI Medical Instruments in China. The
creation of the new wholly owned subsidiary, headquartered in Shanghai,
marks a strategic acceleration of Clinical Innovations’ global growth
strategy.
“With our mission of helping mothers and babies around the world, it’s
critical we continue expanding in regions where we can have a big
impact,” said Ken Reali, Clinical Innovations CEO and president. “China
is an important, underserved market, and we look forward to meeting its
needs with an organization that puts clinicians and families first.”
With its market-leading devices already used in more than 90 countries,
Clinical Innovations has been expanding internationally, acquiring
Australian company JB Medical Supplies in June and German company
Brenner Medical GmbH in summer 2017. Clinical Innovations has also
entered underserved markets in Asia, including China. CI Medical
Instruments will allow the company to strengthen its presence and
operations in the country.
Leading the new effort will be Kevin Han, an executive with deep
experience building distribution channels and business operations in
China for international health care companies.
A native of China, Han most recently built Boston Scientific’s Chinese
Urology and Pelvic Health unit from the ground up. In earlier roles, he
led channel management in China for Johnson & Johnson Medical and GE
China.
“Creating CI Medical Instruments represents a major milestone for
Clinical Innovations, and Kevin is the perfect person to spearhead this
new venture,” said Steve Cash, Clinical Innovations’ senior vice
president of global sales. “With the strategy, structure and leadership
we have in place, there’s no limit to what we can achieve here and
around the world.”
Founded in 1993 and based in Salt Lake City, Clinical Innovations is
owned by EQT, a leading investment firm with approximately EUR 50
billion in raised capital across 27 funds. Clinical Innovations products
include the ebb® Complete Tamponade System, babyLance™ Safety heel stick
and Kiwi® Vacuum-Assisted Delivery System.
Han, whose academic degrees include an executive MBA from the
internationally recognized joint program of Fudan University and
Washington University in St. Louis, begins his duties immediately.
About Clinical Innovations
Clinical Innovations is one of the largest medical device companies
exclusively focused on labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care.
The company is a market-leader in several categories with products such
as the Koala® Intrauterine Pressure Catheter, Kiwi® Vacuum-Assisted
Delivery System, ROM Plus® Rupture of Membranes Test, traxi® Panniculus
Retractor, ClearView® Uterine Manipulator, the babyLance™ Safety heel
stick and the ebb® Complete Tamponade System. Clinical Innovations is
expanding its global presence while directly researching and developing
state-of-the-art technologies and innovative medical devices that
fulfill its mission of improving the lives of mothers and their babies
throughout the world. Clinical Innovations is an EQT portfolio company.
For more information, visit clinicalinnovations.com.
About EQT
EQT is a leading investment firm with approximately EUR 50 billion in
raised capital across 27 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in
Europe, Asia and the U.S. with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion
and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT is an active investor and owner
in the health care sector, including investments in Certara, Press
Ganey, Ottobock, Sivantos, and Lima. EQT works with portfolio companies
to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market
leadership. For more information, visit EQTpartners.com.
