Clinicians Are Not Ready for Medicare’s New Payment System

Clinicians say they are uncomfortable and ill-prepared to deal with
Medicare’s new “value-based” payment system, according to a survey
conducted by Haymarket Medical Education (HME)/myCME, a leading global
continuing medical education (CME) provider and online resource for
clinicians. The survey results were announced today on the eve of the
annual conference of the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health
Professions, where CME’s role in the value payment movement will be a
hot topic. Results point to a persistent lack of awareness and
preparedness for the changes, despite 2 years of vigorous educational
campaigns by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and
various professional medical organizations.
The online survey, sent to a nationwide sample of primary care and
specialty physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners,
explored clinicians’ knowledge of and readiness for the Medicare Access
and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA), which established the
Quality Payment Program (QPP). QPP drastically changes the way
physicians are reimbursed for services provided under Medicare Part B.
The survey offered respondents a chance to express their views of QPP.
The vast majority were critical of the effort, some pointedly so. One
physician’s comment represented the prevailing view: “It is misguided
and defeats the idea of quality medicine by reducing it to a series of
arbitrary check marks and standards that does little to improve health.”
Among the key findings:
-
Clinicians are not comfortable with the new QPP measures, nor do
they view them as important. Nearly three-fourths (71%) of survey
respondents noted that they were “not very comfortable” or “not
comfortable at all” with the new measures, and 62% said that the new
measures were either “not very important” or “not important at all” to
them in their practice.
-
More troubling is that those intending to implement QPP are even
less comfortable. Of those who identified themselves as primarily
responsible in their practice for knowing how to participate in QPP,
72% are uncomfortable with the program and 76% say their staff doesn’t
understand QPP.
-
Not only are they not comfortable, they are not prepared. Sixty
percent of all survey respondents indicated they are “not very
prepared” or “not prepared at all” for implementing the QPP measures
and value-based payment models, yet 40% of those surveyed indicated
that they are the primary party responsible for understanding the
details related to participation in QPP.
-
Yet, they expect the transition to value-based care to have a large
impact. Two-thirds of survey respondents expect value-based care
and the uptake of QPP measures to have “a very large impact” or
“somewhat of an impact” on their practice, and 80% expect similar
impact on the healthcare system as a whole.
-
CME is a promising resource to help close the knowledge gap.
Two-thirds of respondents were either "very interested" or "somewhat
interested" in CME activities that focus, in whole or in part, on the
new QPP measures.
“The survey results clearly argue that more education is necessary for a
successful transition to value-based care,” said HME/myCME General
Manager Matthew Holland. “We remain hopeful that HME/myCME and other
educators can provide resources to help fulfill what is an obvious gap
in preparedness and understanding of QPP.”
