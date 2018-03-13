A flat real estate market with even more apartments in the construction
pipeline has forced real estate marketers to get more creative in
pitching their product to discerning buyers.
Selling agents LJ Hooker has joined with a local communications agency
to inject some pizzazz into the auction and sale of 11 apartments in
a contemporary development on Stirling Street, Perth.
That’s resulted in a buyers’ VIP event on March 12 with entertainment
provided by award-winning local magician, Steve Silk.
An anticipated 65 potential buyers were entertained from 6pm at Brika
restaurant at 177 Stirling by the three-time winner of the WA Society of
Magicians annual magic competition.
Guests then crossed the road for an exclusive preview of three
apartments at the “M Square” development at 180 Stirling Street (corner
of Parry).
The three properties (two x 2 bedroom and a one-bedroom) will be
auctioned on March 24 on behalf of an investor. A further eight
properties, owned by the same investor, will subsequently be sold
progressively.
Comparable properties sell between the high $300,000s-high $500,000s.
This mixed-use, six-storey development was built in 2014 and comprises
four ground floor commercial units and 48 residential apartments (one
and two bedrooms). Residents also enjoy a swimming pool and a gym.
Clint Ford of Clint Ford & Associates, said the marketing initiative was
designed to inject some entertainment into a sector that traditionally
relied on home opens for promotion.
“It’s no secret the local real estate market has been flat for some
time,” he said.
“The apartment market is particularly competitive and definitely geared
in favour of the buyer with plenty more stock coming through the
construction pipeline.”
Ford said the partnership with LJ Hooker to market the eight apartments
concluded that it was going to take something a little different to put
the opportunity in front of prospective buyers.
“I’m a big believer in the power of entertainment and the wonder of
magic,” he said.
“Northbridge has a strong association with the arts and entertainment
and a themed event that highlighted the magic of inner city living
seemed the right fit to market this great opportunity.”
Event
6-7pm, March 12,
Brika
Restaurant, 3/177 Stirling Street, Perth
Auction
Location: Onsite
Date:
Saturday, March 24
Bidding begins at 3.30pm
