A flat real estate market with even more apartments in the construction pipeline has forced real estate marketers to get more creative in pitching their product to discerning buyers.

Selling agents LJ Hooker has joined with a local communications agency to inject some pizzazz into the auction and sale of 11 apartments in a contemporary development on Stirling Street, Perth.

That’s resulted in a buyers’ VIP event on March 12 with entertainment provided by award-winning local magician, Steve Silk.

An anticipated 65 potential buyers were entertained from 6pm at Brika restaurant at 177 Stirling by the three-time winner of the WA Society of Magicians annual magic competition.

Guests then crossed the road for an exclusive preview of three apartments at the “M Square” development at 180 Stirling Street (corner of Parry).

The three properties (two x 2 bedroom and a one-bedroom) will be auctioned on March 24 on behalf of an investor. A further eight properties, owned by the same investor, will subsequently be sold progressively.

Comparable properties sell between the high $300,000s-high $500,000s.

This mixed-use, six-storey development was built in 2014 and comprises four ground floor commercial units and 48 residential apartments (one and two bedrooms). Residents also enjoy a swimming pool and a gym.

Clint Ford of Clint Ford & Associates, said the marketing initiative was designed to inject some entertainment into a sector that traditionally relied on home opens for promotion.

“It’s no secret the local real estate market has been flat for some time,” he said.

“The apartment market is particularly competitive and definitely geared in favour of the buyer with plenty more stock coming through the construction pipeline.”

Ford said the partnership with LJ Hooker to market the eight apartments concluded that it was going to take something a little different to put the opportunity in front of prospective buyers.

“I’m a big believer in the power of entertainment and the wonder of magic,” he said.

“Northbridge has a strong association with the arts and entertainment and a themed event that highlighted the magic of inner city living seemed the right fit to market this great opportunity.”

Event

6-7pm, March 12,

Brika Restaurant, 3/177 Stirling Street, Perth

Auction

Location: Onsite

Date: Saturday, March 24

Bidding begins at 3.30pm

