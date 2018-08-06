Cloudera : Recognized in Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice

One of the Best Data Warehouse Solutions of 2018 as Reviewed by Customers

PALO ALTO, Calif., August 6, 2018 -Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud, announced it was recognized in the 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Management Solutions for Analytics as reviewed by customers. Additionally, Cloudera was honored by the Big Data Excellence Awards as Big Data Technology Provider of the Year.

'The data warehouse market has remained stagnant for far too long and has prevented organizations from being able to derive actionable insights from their data,' said Anupam Singh, GM of Analytics and Data Warehousing at Cloudera. 'The unprecedented scale of data that our customers are seeing does not fit in conventional warehousing platforms. At Cloudera, our customers are able to take advantage of not only the massive scalability of our data warehouse, but also the flexibility to iterate and power self-service analytics, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.'

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of end-user reviews and the overall user ratings. To be considered for inclusion, a vendor must have 50 or more published reviews and an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher across those reviews accumulated within the 12-month submission period.

The Big Data Excellence Awards is an honors program managed by UK online publication Computing, which recognizes organizations making achievements in data, analytics, and IoT.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions are determined by the subjective opinions of individual end-user customers based on their own experiences, the number of published reviews on Gartner Peer Insights and overall ratings for a given vendor in the market, as further described here, and are not intended in any way to represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. We deliver the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud. The world's largest enterprises trust Cloudera to help solve their most challenging business problems. Learn more at www.cloudera.com.

