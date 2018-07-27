Log in
Codan : Director Resignation

07/27/2018 | 02:12am CEST

RESIGNATION OF MR JIM McDOWELL FROM THE BOARD OF

CODAN LIMITED

The Board of Codan Limited (ASX:"CDA") advises that Mr Jim McDowell, Non-executive Director, has accepted an offer to become the Chief Executive of Premier and Cabinet in the South Australian State Government. Accordingly, Mr McDowell has advised the company of his intention to resign his directorship of Codan Limited, effective from the close of business on 31 August 2018.

The Chairman of Codan Limited, on behalf of the Directors and all staff, expresses appreciation of the contribution made by Jim over his four years as a director of Codan Limited. We know that Jim will positively influence the fortunes of South Australia in his new role. We wish him all the best for the future.

On behalf of the Board

Michael Barton Company Secretary 27 July 2018

Codan Limited published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 00:11:06 UTC
