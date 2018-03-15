Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Code42 :’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 06:01pm CET

Speeds response to ransomware attacks, insider threats, data loss and other security incidents

Code42, the global leader in cloud-based endpoint data security and recovery, today announced it will be exhibiting at IBM Think 2018. The conference, which takes place March 19-22 at The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, is expected to draw experts in artificial intelligence, cloud, data, Internet of Things and security. At the conference, Code42 will showcase its multi-purpose data security solution. More than 47,000 customers rely on the solution to address everything from insider threats, ransomware attacks and device migration, to file activity monitoring, analytics and alerting.

IT and security teams can use Code42’s data security solution to automatically collect and analyze every version of every file. Based on real-time alerts, teams can see where files move and reside so they can more quickly detect, investigate and recover from any data loss incident. Supported by a global state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure, Code42’s platform secures hundreds of petabytes of data and helps organizations comply with evolving regulatory requirements.

For a demonstration of Code42's data security capabilities, visit booth 746 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center during expo hours:

  • March 19: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
  • March 20: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • March 21: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • March 22: 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

About Code42
Code42, the global leader in cloud-based endpoint data security and recovery, protects more than 47,000 organizations worldwide. Code42 enables IT and security teams to centrally manage and protect critical data for some of the most recognized brands in business and education. From monitoring endpoint data movement and use, to meeting data privacy regulations, to simply and rapidly recovering from data incidents no matter the cause, Code42 is central to any organization’s data security strategy. Code42 is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:15pLASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ : Resolutions by Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Annual General Meeting
AQ
01:15pPULTEGROUP : Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Resources
AQ
01:15pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:15pSOFTWARE : intends to pay record dividend
EQ
01:15pGlobal Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:14pSpotify says path to profits clear ahead of stock market listing
RE
01:14pRYANAIR : breaks into Turkish market
AQ
01:13pCellvizio® Obtains Positive Assessment from the Korean National Evidence-based healthcare Collaborating Agency (NECA)
BU
01:13pDermot S. McGlinchey Lifetime Achievement Award Presented to Gayle and Tom Benson
GL
01:12pMARCH 16, 1998 : Alwaleed buys two South Korean giants
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4OUTOKUMPU OYJ : OUTOKUMPU OYJ : - Announcement regarding change in holdings
5IQVIA HOLDINGS INC : IQVIA : Establishes Alliance with MuleSoft to Deliver Innovative Integration Technology t..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.