Code42 :’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

Code42,
the global leader in cloud-based endpoint data security and
recovery, today announced it will be exhibiting at IBM Think 2018. The
conference, which takes place March 19-22 at The Mandalay Bay Resort and
Casino in Las Vegas, is expected to draw experts in artificial
intelligence, cloud, data, Internet of Things and security. At the
conference, Code42 will showcase its multi-purpose data security
solution. More than 47,000 customers rely on the solution to address
everything from insider threats, ransomware attacks and device
migration, to file activity monitoring, analytics and alerting.
IT and security teams can use Code42’s data security solution to
automatically collect and analyze every version of every file. Based on
real-time alerts, teams can see where files move and reside so they can
more quickly detect, investigate and recover from any data loss
incident. Supported by a global state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure,
Code42’s platform secures hundreds of petabytes of data and helps
organizations comply with evolving regulatory requirements.
For a demonstration of Code42's data security capabilities, visit booth
746 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center during expo hours:
-
March 19: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
-
March 20: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
-
March 21: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
-
March 22: 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
About Code42
Code42, the global leader in cloud-based
endpoint data security and recovery, protects more than 47,000
organizations worldwide. Code42 enables IT and security teams to
centrally manage and protect critical data for some of the most
recognized brands in business and education. From monitoring endpoint
data movement and use, to meeting data privacy regulations, to simply
and rapidly recovering from data incidents no matter the cause, Code42
is central to any organization’s data security strategy. Code42 is
headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., and backed by Accel Partners, JMI
Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006033/en/