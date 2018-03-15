Code42 :’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

Speeds response to ransomware attacks, insider threats, data loss and other security incidents

Code42, the global leader in cloud-based endpoint data security and recovery, today announced it will be exhibiting at IBM Think 2018. The conference, which takes place March 19-22 at The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, is expected to draw experts in artificial intelligence, cloud, data, Internet of Things and security. At the conference, Code42 will showcase its multi-purpose data security solution. More than 47,000 customers rely on the solution to address everything from insider threats, ransomware attacks and device migration, to file activity monitoring, analytics and alerting.

IT and security teams can use Code42’s data security solution to automatically collect and analyze every version of every file. Based on real-time alerts, teams can see where files move and reside so they can more quickly detect, investigate and recover from any data loss incident. Supported by a global state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure, Code42’s platform secures hundreds of petabytes of data and helps organizations comply with evolving regulatory requirements.

For a demonstration of Code42's data security capabilities, visit booth 746 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center during expo hours:

March 19: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

March 20: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

March 21: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

March 22: 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

About Code42

Code42, the global leader in cloud-based endpoint data security and recovery, protects more than 47,000 organizations worldwide. Code42 enables IT and security teams to centrally manage and protect critical data for some of the most recognized brands in business and education. From monitoring endpoint data movement and use, to meeting data privacy regulations, to simply and rapidly recovering from data incidents no matter the cause, Code42 is central to any organization’s data security strategy. Code42 is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com.

