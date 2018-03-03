Cold Chain Market in APAC - Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

The cold
chain market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 13%
during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180303005019/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the cold chain market in APAC 2018-2022 under their transportation and logistics library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report presents a comprehensive research of the cold chain market in
APAC by end-user that includes food and beverages and pharmaceuticals
and healthcare. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of
the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key
geographies such as China, India, and Australia.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
Market driver: rising demand for frozen and seafood due to changing
consumption patterns
The demand for quality food, particularly frozen and seafood, is
expected to increase across the globe owing to the rise in population
and growing economy. As of 2016, China and India are the most populous
countries, occupying almost 60% share of the population in the region.
The ample growth in population is driving trade activities in the
region. This is further increasing the demand for cold chain logistics
services to preserve and maintain food quality. China and Norway were
the largest exporters of seafood in 2015.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research, “The growth
of the frozen food market in APAC is mainly driven by developing
countries such as China and India. Furthermore, changing food
consumption habits of consumers are also having an impact on the food
industry.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: adoption of the PPP model for infrastructural
development in supply chains
The cold
chain market in APAC is growing rapidly because of the latest
technologies introduced by logistics players as well as tax relaxation
and other financial subsidies that are provided by governments. The
development of cold chain in APAC is not only beneficial for the market
players but also for other stakeholders such as farmers, consumers, and
traders. The suitable land availability is a key aspect of cold chain
infrastructure. The cost of transportation can be reduced if the
facility is near to the market. In this context, the government can
ensure the availability of suitable land for setting up a cold chain
facility.
Market challenge: high establishment, maintenance, and energy
consumption costs in the cold chain industry
A cold chain is a specialized service, which is required to store and
transport temperature-controlled products. The procurement of suitable
land in a strategic location requires proper approvals and lengthy
procedure. This increases the cost of setting up a cold storage
facility. Real estate costs are also on a high because of the increase
in interbank exchange rates. Moreover, the increase in energy costs is
another challenge for cold chain service providers.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn
how Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180303005019/en/