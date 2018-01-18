Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Cold weather chills U.S. homebuilding; jobless claims at 45-year low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2018 | 07:10pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A man looking at employment opportunities at a jobs center in San Francisco

U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in December, recording its biggest drop in just over a year, likely as unseasonably cold weather at the end of the month disrupted the construction of single-family housing units.

The steep drop in groundbreaking activity probably will be temporary against the backdrop of a tightening labor market. Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to a 45-year low last week.

"Housing starts were held down by the cold winter weather but should bounce back quickly in coming months as the country warms up from this recent cold spell," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York.

Housing starts decreased 8.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.192 million units last month, the Commerce Department said. November's sales pace was revised up to 1.299 million units from the previously reported 1.297 million units.

The percentage drop for housing starts in December was the largest since November 2016. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts declining to a pace of 1.275 million units last month. Homebuilding increased 2.4 percent to 1.202 million units in 2017, the highest level since 2007.

Building permits edged down 0.1 percent to a rate of 1.302 million units in December, outpacing starts, which suggests a rebound in groundbreaking in the coming months. Building permits increased 4.7 percent to 1.263 million units in 2017, also the highest level since 2007.

The PHLX housing index <.HGX> was trading higher after the data, outperforming a weaker U.S. stock market. Shares of Lennar Corp (>> Lennar Corporation) rose 0.4 percent and those of PulteGroup (>> PulteGroup) gained 1 percent. But shares of D.R. Horton (>> D.R. Horton), the nation's largest homebuilder, fell 1.2 percent.

The dollar <.DXY> was little changed against a basket of currencies and prices of U.S. Treasuries were trading lower.

Despite December's drop in housing starts, economists continued to believe that investment in homebuilding contributed to gross domestic product growth in the fourth quarter after being a drag for two straight quarters.

Last month, single-family homebuilding, which accounts for the largest share of the housing market, tumbled 11.8 percent to a rate of 836,000 units as construction fell in the South, the Northeast and Midwest regions. Homebuilding was unchanged in the West.

Single-family home permits advanced 1.8 percent in December to their highest level since August 2007, suggesting an acceleration in groundbreaking on that segment of the housing sector was likely. Starts for the volatile multi-family segment rose 1.4 percent to a rate of 356,000 units.

Single-family home completions surged 4.3 percent to a five-month high. The number of single-family units under construction was the highest since June 2008, which should help ease an acute shortage of properties on the market that is pushing up prices.

There were 794,000 single-family housing units completed in 2017, the most in nine years.

"The increase in completions signals some relief for the supply shortage," said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American in Washington.

CLAIMS FALL SHARPLY

In a separate report on Thursday, the Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 41,000 to a seasonally adjusted 220,000 for the week ended Jan. 13, the lowest level since February 1973.

Economists had forecast claims falling to 250,000 in the latest week. Claims had risen over the previous four weeks, with analysts blaming difficulties adjusting the data for seasonal fluctuations around moving holidays and the cold weather.

The Labor Department said claims for seven states and one territory were estimated last week. Government offices were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday.

Last week marked the 150th straight week that claims remained below the 300,000 threshold, which is associated with a strong labor market. That is the longest such stretch since 1970, when the labor market was much smaller.

The labor market is near full employment, with the jobless rate at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent.

Last week, the four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, fell 6,250 to 244,500. The claims data covered the survey week for January's nonfarm payrolls.

The four-week average of claims rose 8,500 between the December and January survey periods, suggesting some moderation in the pace of job growth. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 148,000 in December after surging by 252,000 in November.

Job growth is slowing as the labor market nears full employment. There has been an increase in companies reporting difficulties finding qualified workers. There are about 5.9 million job openings in the country.

"Employers are increasingly facing a mismatch between their hiring needs and the availability of qualified candidates to fill those needs," said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Lucia Mutikani

Stocks treated in this article : D.R. Horton, Lennar Corporation, PulteGroup
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33p Short-Term Spending Bill Meets More Resistance
01:23p MONTREAL ROUND OF NAFTA TALKS EXTENDED UNTIL JAN. 29 : sources
01:23p Morgan Stanley tops estimates on underwriting, wealth management
01:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
01:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
01:14p API AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : New API study Millennials are major players in the oil and natural gas workforce
01:11p U.S. Dollar Falls Ahead of Budget Showdown
01:10p Cold weather chills U.S. homebuilding; jobless claims at 45-year low
01:09p NPPA NEBRASKA PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION : Agriculture Matters 5K & 10K
01:09p IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : IMFC Selects South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago as New Chairman
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Emirates signs agreement for up ...
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : GENERAL MOTORS : Peugeot CEO outlines ambitious plan to re-enter U.S., go electri..
3APPLE : Apple plans new U.S. campus, to pay $38 billion in foreign cash taxes
4MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. : MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna Supports New G-Class with World-Class Co..
5COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT : COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT SAE : CIB-Egypt is recognized for 2..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.