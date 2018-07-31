Collaborate : 31/07/18 CL8 - Launch of Unlimited Km and Update on Growth Opportunities

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

31 JULY 2018

LAUNCH OF UNLIMITED KILOMETRES AND UPDATE ON GROWTH

OPPORTUNITIES

 Strong enhancement in rental offering with the launch of Unlimited

Kilometres for rental of Peugeot vehicles



Significant progress made in strategic areas focused on growth of the DriveMyCar business

 30 Peugeot vehicles now available for rideshare rental in Victoria

 Apartment Car Share pilot approved by strata committee of apartment development in Sydney

 Strong interest expressed for dealer rental solutions resulting in allocation of increased sales development resources to accelerate opportunity.

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders on its strategic growth areas as previously outlined on 30 April 2018 and updated in the announcement on 21 June 2018. The Collaborate team is making good progress on all strategic growth areas and will continue their focus on growing both demand for and supply of vehicles.

Launch of Unlimited Kilometre Feature for Peugeot Vehicles

Collaborate is pleased to announce that its DriveMyCar business unit has today launched an Unlimited Kilometre feature for all Peugeot vehicles. This is the first time that DriveMyCar has offered unlimited kilometres for any of its vehicles and means that renters of these vehicles can drive the cars without any concern about incurring excess kilometre charges. The Unlimited Kilometre option will be also available to Uber drivers and is expected to be highly attractive.

The launch of the Unlimited Kilometre initiative enables DriveMyCar to compete directly with the product features of traditional car rental operators, while still providing exceptional value for money. This launch combined with the recently announced short term rentals (2 day minimum), airport pick up and the availability of quality new European cars from just $29 per day delivers a highly attractive proposition to DriveMyCar customers.

Rideshare Licences Approved for Peugeot Vehicles in Melbourne

Further to the ASX Announcement of 30 July 2018 confirming that applications had been submitted to register 30 Peugeot vehicles for rideshare use in Melbourne, Commercial Passenger Vehicles Victoria (CPVV), formerly the Taxi Services Commission, has today approved the vehicles to carry commercial passengers. These vehicles are now available for rideshare rental by Uber drivers. The recently announced Uber rental referral program will now also be extended to Melbourne.

Launched on 26 July 2018, the referral program is designed to increase rideshare rentals by providing incentives for existing DriveMyCar Uber renters to refer their friends and colleagues who will then receive discounts on their first rental. The program is fully automated and operates entirely online.

Apartment Car Share Pilot

Further to the ASX Announcement of 21 June 2018 regarding the establishment of a Car Share Pilot in an apartment development on Sydney's north shore, Collaborate is pleased to announce that approval has now been received from the strata committee representing residents for the commencement of a 3 month trial. Development of the initiative is already well underway and a launch date is expected in the September 2018 Quarter.

Dealer Rental Solution

The electronic direct mail and telephone marketing campaign to engage automotive dealers as supply and handover locations for vehicles continues with a number of initial expressions of interest progressing to contract negotiation stage. To accelerate the outreach activity a telephone sales organisation has been engaged to supplement DriveMyCar's own business development efforts.

Authorised by:

Chris Noone CEO and Director

Collaborate Corporation Limited

About Collaborate Corporation Limited

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' businesses. Collaborate currently has three core business segments: www.DriveMyCar.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business; www.MyCaravan.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.com an online hire marketplace to unlock the enormous potential of under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.au we create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.

