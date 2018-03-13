Log in
News : Companies
Collaboration with Major US Biotechnology Company

03/13/2018 | 08:02am CET

Collaboration to Further Develop Humanized Mice as a Tool for Drug Development and Testing

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LSE: HEMO), the biotechnology company developing novel therapies to transform bone marrow, or blood stem cell, transplantation for the treatment of blood diseases, announces that it has entered into a collaboration with major US biotechnology company in a deal worth up to approximately $250,000 for Hemogenyx.

The collaboration follows on from the announcement made by the Company on 26 February 2018, which confirmed the filing of a provisional patent application relating to the Company's development of a new type of humanized mice with a chimeric mouse-human blood system. These new humanized mice can be used for disease modelling and drug development.

This application of Hemogenyx's humanized mice as a tool for drug development and testing forms the basis of the Company's collaboration with the US biotech company. The collaboration, which is expected to last between four to six months, is a continuation of work previously undertaken in partnership with the company, and has the potential to generate further income as the collaboration develops.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx, commented: "We are pleased to collaborate with a major US biotechnology company, a leader in the field of blood cancer treatment. As we mentioned in our previous announcement, our new type of humanized mice let us extend our work into other disease models and specific drug development. The advancement of this collaboration and potential future collaborations serve both as a validation of our technology and a means of support for the further development of our CDX bi-specific antibody product candidate."

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Limited
Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
Dr Robin Campbell, Chairman
www.hemogenyx.com
Via Walbrook PR

Optiva Securities Ltd
Christian Dennis
Tel: +44 (0)20 3137 1902

Shard Capital Partners LLP
Damon Heath, Erik Woolgar
Tel: +44 (0)20 7186 9950

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey
Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Walbrook PR
Paul McManus
Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or [email protected]
Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly owned U.S. operating subsidiary, HemoGenyx LLC, located in its state-of-the-art research facility in Brooklyn, New York. HemoGenyx is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma. The company's leading technologies aim to change the way in which bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplants are performed and improve their efficacy. HemoGenyx's two distinct and complementary products include an immunotherapy product for patient conditioning-the CDX bi-specific antibody-and a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplantation-the HuPHEC. Each of these products holds the potential to revolutionize the way BM/HSC transplants are being performed, offering solutions that mitigate the dangers and limitations associated with the current standard of care. For more information, visit www.hemogenyx.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc


© Accesswire 2018
