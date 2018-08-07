Collagen Peptides (Cattle Hide & Bones, Pigskin, and Poultry & Fish) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Collagen
Peptides Market by Source (Cattle Hide & Bones, Pigskin, and Poultry &
Fish), Application (Nutritional Products, Snacks & Cereals, Dairy
Products, Beverages, and Meat & Poultry Products), and Region - Global
Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global collagen peptides market is estimated at USD 772.3 million in
2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,337.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of
11.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the major factors driving the market are consumers' inclination
toward a healthy lifestyle, increase in preference for protein intake,
and widening application of collagen peptides. The major restraining
factors for the collagen peptides market include stringent food laws for
animal-sourced additives.
Globally, collagen peptides are used due to the increase in consumer
awareness of healthy food products, which is fueling the market for
nutritional food products. Consumers are increasingly focusing on
healthy aging, not only to increase their life expectancy but also to
prevent and postpone the onset of diet- and bone-related diseases.
However, consumers' concern toward the depletion of animal sources is
creating a restraint to the market growth.
Collagen peptides are derived from collagen, a principal constituent of
connective tissues and bones of cattle. It is used in various
applications, which include nutritional products and dairy products.
Bovine and porcine bones & hides have been used as the main source for
collagen peptides. It helps in healthy muscle growth and aids in energy
production during workouts. Thus, with the increasing demand for sports
nutrition and healthy fortified food & beverage products, the demand for
cattle hide & bones from the collagen peptide manufacturers is also
increased.
Nutritional products play an important role in optimizing athletes'
performance. They help in improving protecting joints and connective
tissues, muscle restoration, aiding muscular contraction, weight
management, and also helps to reduce the risk of injury. Due to their
various chemical and nutritional properties, collagen peptides are
combined with other ingredients for a variety of food & beverage
products. Thus, this drives the demand for collagen peptides market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Collagen Peptides Market, By Source
8 Collagen Peptides Market, By Application
9 Collagen Peptides Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
-
Cargill
-
Danish Crown
-
Darling Ingredients
-
Gelita AG
-
Gelnex
-
Italgelatine S.P.A
-
Junca Gelatines
-
Kewpie Corporation
-
Lapi Gelatine
-
Nitta Gelatin
-
Tessenderlo Group
-
Weishardt Group
