Collagen Peptides (Cattle Hide & Bones, Pigskin, and Poultry & Fish) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/07/2018 | 09:21pm CEST

The "Collagen Peptides Market by Source (Cattle Hide & Bones, Pigskin, and Poultry & Fish), Application (Nutritional Products, Snacks & Cereals, Dairy Products, Beverages, and Meat & Poultry Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collagen peptides market is estimated at USD 772.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,337.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the major factors driving the market are consumers' inclination toward a healthy lifestyle, increase in preference for protein intake, and widening application of collagen peptides. The major restraining factors for the collagen peptides market include stringent food laws for animal-sourced additives.

Globally, collagen peptides are used due to the increase in consumer awareness of healthy food products, which is fueling the market for nutritional food products. Consumers are increasingly focusing on healthy aging, not only to increase their life expectancy but also to prevent and postpone the onset of diet- and bone-related diseases. However, consumers' concern toward the depletion of animal sources is creating a restraint to the market growth.

Collagen peptides are derived from collagen, a principal constituent of connective tissues and bones of cattle. It is used in various applications, which include nutritional products and dairy products. Bovine and porcine bones & hides have been used as the main source for collagen peptides. It helps in healthy muscle growth and aids in energy production during workouts. Thus, with the increasing demand for sports nutrition and healthy fortified food & beverage products, the demand for cattle hide & bones from the collagen peptide manufacturers is also increased.

Nutritional products play an important role in optimizing athletes' performance. They help in improving protecting joints and connective tissues, muscle restoration, aiding muscular contraction, weight management, and also helps to reduce the risk of injury. Due to their various chemical and nutritional properties, collagen peptides are combined with other ingredients for a variety of food & beverage products. Thus, this drives the demand for collagen peptides market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Collagen Peptides Market, By Source

8 Collagen Peptides Market, By Application

9 Collagen Peptides Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • Cargill
  • Danish Crown
  • Darling Ingredients
  • Gelita AG
  • Gelnex
  • Italgelatine S.P.A
  • Junca Gelatines
  • Kewpie Corporation
  • Lapi Gelatine
  • Nitta Gelatin
  • Tessenderlo Group
  • Weishardt Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/465b54/collagen_peptides?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
