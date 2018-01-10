Colleen Bell Promoted to Senior Vice President of Fiduciary Services and Chief Fiduciary Service Officer

Cambridge is pleased to announce Colleen Bell has been promoted to
Senior Vice President of Fiduciary Services and Chief Fiduciary Service
Officer. In this role, Bell will provide executive oversight for the
service, solutions, and support delivered by Cambridge’s Operations team
while overseeing the Fiduciary Services department. Her responsibilities
also include creating strategies for fee-based programs, retirement plan
platforms, and advisory compliance.
“Colleen has been instrumental in the collaborative leadership and
development of Cambridge’s innovative solutions,” said President and
Chief Executive Officer Amy Webber. “At Cambridge, we are focused on the
financial professional with an independent mindset and dedication to
best serving the needs of their investing clients, and Colleen will
continue to play a key role in supporting Cambridge’s independent
financial advisors in an ever-changing advice industry.”
Bell joined Cambridge in 2006 and has played a key role in leading
Cambridge’s Fiduciary Services department – an important step by
Cambridge regarding ongoing and anticipated regulatory change. She leads
a group of subject matter experts who are familiar with the concept of
being held to a formal fiduciary definition. Bell works collaboratively
with leadership for Cambridge’s comprehensive managed account
experience, WealthPort®, as well as Cambridge’s Retirement Center
initiatives and services. She has also been instrumental in the ongoing
collaborative development of Cambridge’s Investor Center.
Bell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in management information
systems from the University of Illinois College of Business. She holds
the FINRA Series 7, 24, and 66 licenses, along with the Accredited
Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) designation. In 2016, she was honored as
one of the top 25 leaders influencing the independent advice space as a
part of Investment Advisor’s 2016 IA 25 list.
