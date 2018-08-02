Collinear : and Leading Strategy Firm, Chetan Sharma Consulting, Issue New White Paper on the Enterprise Opportunity During the 5G Revolution

Collinear, developer of ultra-high capacity, over-the-air connectivity
solutions for transforming network communications, today announced the
availability of “5G - The Enterprise Opportunity,” a new white
paper produced in conjunction with Chetan Sharma Consulting, one of the
most experienced global strategy firms on 5G.
Where the emergence of 4G brought broadband to the forefront of economic
growth and innovation, and created 95 billion-plus dollar businesses, 5G
is expected to accelerate this evolution, generating trillions of
dollars of global economic output and millions of new jobs, while
transforming industries in ways we can’t imagine, and creating new ones.
5G will enable enterprises to rethink the nature of their perimeter with
their customers, suppliers, and sources of value. How will enterprises
take advantage of these new capabilities in not only their respective
industries but more fundamentally, how will they define their place in
it? Will 5G enable new business models for the enterprise? Will 5G lead
to new revenue streams? Who will be the winners and losers? One thing is
for certain, those who wait for others to figure it out are bound to the
annals of historic missteps.
With an introduction and commentary from Helen Ojha, Co-Founder and
Executive Vice President of Strategy, Sharma delves into the current and
emerging issues and opportunities 5G brings, and what impact they
foretell for enterprises.
