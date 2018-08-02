Collinear : and Leading Strategy Firm, Chetan Sharma Consulting, Issue New White Paper on the Enterprise Opportunity During the 5G Revolution

Collinear, developer of ultra-high capacity, over-the-air connectivity solutions for transforming network communications, today announced the availability of “5G - The Enterprise Opportunity,” a new white paper produced in conjunction with Chetan Sharma Consulting, one of the most experienced global strategy firms on 5G.

Where the emergence of 4G brought broadband to the forefront of economic growth and innovation, and created 95 billion-plus dollar businesses, 5G is expected to accelerate this evolution, generating trillions of dollars of global economic output and millions of new jobs, while transforming industries in ways we can’t imagine, and creating new ones.

5G will enable enterprises to rethink the nature of their perimeter with their customers, suppliers, and sources of value. How will enterprises take advantage of these new capabilities in not only their respective industries but more fundamentally, how will they define their place in it? Will 5G enable new business models for the enterprise? Will 5G lead to new revenue streams? Who will be the winners and losers? One thing is for certain, those who wait for others to figure it out are bound to the annals of historic missteps.

With an introduction and commentary from Helen Ojha, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Strategy, Sharma delves into the current and emerging issues and opportunities 5G brings, and what impact they foretell for enterprises.

To download a complimentary copy of the white paper, visit www.collinear.com/5G_The_Enterprise_Opportunity

ABOUT CHETAN SHARMA

Chetan Sharma is the CEO of Chetan Sharma Consulting, a leading strategic advisory firm focused on evolving trends, emerging challenges and opportunities, new business models and technology advances. Chetan has been leading 5G projects with major players on all continents and has advised 8 of the top 10 mobile operators in the world. Chetan serves on advisory boards of several prominent companies and disruptive startups in the wireless, media, and Internet space. More information at www.chetansharma.com.

ABOUT HELEN OJHA

Helen Ojha co-founded Collinear in late 2013. Presently, she leads Collinear’s Strategy and Corporate Development activity, with responsibility for “over-the-horizon” strategic perspective and planning. Ojha, whose former roles include Managing Partner, CEO, and senior executive posts at Cisco Systems, Arthur D. Little, Charles Schwab, and Coopers and Lybrand, has an extensive history in infrastructure optimization, latency monitoring, and advanced software integration.

ABOUT COLLINEAR

Founded in 2014, Collinear is pioneering next generation, ultra-high capacity, over-the-air connectivity solutions for global communication networks. Collinear has been working with Lockheed Martin Space under an exclusive licensing and development agreement to commercialize a hybrid point-to-point over-the-air transmission product developed by Lockheed Martin Space that incorporates innovative Free Space Optical (FSO) and E-Band RF technology. Initial customer trials of the company’s first technology solution, Alex 1.0, commenced in the fourth quarter of 2017. The company is based in Silicon Valley, California (in Santa Clara), with an office in Singapore. For more information, please visit collinear.com.

