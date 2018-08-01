Colony Industrial : Acquires the Trade Drive Portfolio in Las Vegas, NV

Colony Industrial announced today it has acquired a portfolio of two
warehouse properties in Las Vegas, NV located at 1055 and 1220 Trade
Drive. Colony Industrial is the light industrial platform of Colony
Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a diversified global real estate investment
firm with $43 billion of assets under management.
Colony Industrial acquired the two Class A light industrial buildings on
July 30, 2018, and now owns six buildings in Las Vegas with an
additional three under construction. The Trade Drive properties total
204,740 square feet and are strategically located with access to
Interstate 15 (national north-south corridor) and Interstate 215 (Las
Vegas’ perimeter highway). The buildings are 100% leased to two
high-quality tenants.
“Las Vegas is an attractive market for us as we expand our platform of
last-mile, industrial logistics properties,” said Lew Friedland,
Managing Director at Colony Capital and Head of Colony Industrial. “It
has the advantages of major national and international customers, high
demand and low vacancies. The Trade Drive portfolio is well-located in
the North Las Vegas submarket, just six miles from downtown Las Vegas
and less than 12 miles from McCarran International Airport.”
Cushman & Wakefield’s Danielle Steffen acted as real estate broker on
the transaction.
About Colony Industrial
Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Colony Industrial is the industrial
platform of Colony Capital, Inc. The platform owns and manages 47.5
million square feet of warehouse buildings in 20 major markets across
the United States, with a gross asset value of more than $3.5 billion as
of June 30, 2018. Its diversified tenant base includes major national
B2B, B2C, wholesale and consumer businesses. For more information, visit www.clny.com/industrial.
About Colony Capital, Inc.
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment
management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company
manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional
and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate
investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital
has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and
hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:
CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both
externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various
other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in
Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities
in ten countries. For additional information regarding the Company and
its management and business, please refer to www.clny.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005247/en/