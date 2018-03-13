ColorChip to Demo a Family of PAM4 based Transceivers Using Single Optical Integration Platform SystemOnGlass™ (SOG™)

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorChip, expands its 40G/100G NRZ-based optics to demonstrate a family of PAM4-based optical interconnect solutions for duplex and parallel fiber plants during OFC 2018 exhibition (booth #2529). The demo will include solutions at 100G, 200G and 400G, covering fiber length from 100m to 40Km.

ColorChip will demonstrate 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta transceivers, leveraging compact and power efficient uncooled DML/EML-based CWDM4 optical engines. DML-based FR4-Lite (500m) and FR4 (2Km) in a QSFP56 form factor, covering full temp range of 0-70c, are set to be Generally Available in Q4/18.

ColorChip 2nd demo is a 100G Single-Lambda PAM4 QSFP28, covering DR/FR/LR applications from 500m to 10Km, and tested at 40Km. The core technologies deployed in 200G FR4 and 100G Single-Lambda PAM4 deliver the fundamental building blocks towards the implementation of 400G QSFP56-DD DR4/FR4 transceivers, with availability beginning in Q1/19.

"We have developed SOG™ to support our customers with high volume manufacturing, flexible multi-channel transceiver platform that can scale from 40G to 400G and beyond and meet a wide range of fiber deployment architecture requirements including duplex, parallel and breakout solutions", commented Yigal Ezra, CEO of ColorChip.

ColorChip's Planar Lightwave Circuit technology is based on Ion-Exchange in Glass fabrication technology. The company has perfected manufacturing process over a decade creating SMF-like waveguides that are circular, low loss, data rate independent, polarization insensitive, stable over temperature and provide high coupling efficiencies for both laser coupling and fiber attach. This technology enabled a platform with virtually unlimited bandwidth that is applicable to any laser type – DML/EML/VCSEL or modulation scheme, making it the medium of choice for PAM4 modulation. At the same time, this PLC technology is designed for simplicity of integration and manufacturing, providing a cost effective modular platform for a variety of applications.

"ColorChip's SOG™ platform is based upon PLC that is constructed by embedding optical waveguides in a glass substrate. SOG™ is the optimal solution for meeting PAM4 link budget and signal integrity challenges, where glass waveguides replicate the ideal characteristics of single mode fiber", commented Eli Arad, VP Research & Development at ColorChip.

The singular SOG™ platform empowers ColorChip with high volume transceiver production lines where proven tools and processes have already established high volume rollouts and fluid introduction of new products. With glass being the medium of choice for PAM4, ColorChip is providing clear path to future deployments of 200G/400G and beyond.

Headquartered in Yokne'am, Israel, ColorChip (http://www.color-chip.com), established in 2001, is a technology innovator in the field of photonic integrated hybrids whose vision is to break open the optical interconnect bandwidth barrier with high-speed optical transceiver solutions to support the explosive bandwidth demand of emerging datacenter applications. ColorChip leverages its fully owned, industrialized optics-based FAB dedicated to the production of PLC based SystemOnGlass™ optical engines, whose glass platform is the ideal medium for emerging PAM4 applications.

