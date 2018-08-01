Colorado Creates: Late Summer and Fall Music, Arts and Cultural Experiences
08/01/2018 | 12:08am CEST
Colorado, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado hosts 22 Certified Creative Districts, is home to more than 300 music festivals each year, and presents world-class art and cultural exhibits across the state. For more information, visit: https://www.colorado.com/arts-culture
Grandoozy – September 14-16 (Denver) Superfly Productions, the creators of popular festival Bonnaroo, launches its latest music festival in Denver’s Overland Park this fall. This three-day festival features big-name headliners Kendrick Lamar, Florence and the Machine and Stevie Wonder.
Creede Repertory Theatre (Creede) Toasted as “One of 10 great places to see the lights off Broadway” by USA Today, the Creede Repertory Theatre is a cultural home for artists, residents, and visitors of the West and creates a diverse repertory season of performances annually.
Mishawaka Amphitheatre (Bellvue) Set on the wooded banks of the Poudre River, the lineup of jam bands draws big crowds to the endearingly rustic lodgepole-pine stage.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Morrison) The naturally occurring, scenic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison is the mother of all outdoor music venues. The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, U2 and The Grateful Dead are just a few big names that have rocked this world-famous stage.
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center (Pueblo) The Sangre de Cristo Arts Center gives visitors the tools to think and act creatively through a three-building complex including seven galleries, the Buell Children’s Museum, Center Stage and more.
Tabor Opera House (Leadville) The Tabor Opera House, once billed as the finest theatre between St. Louis and San Francisco, was built by silver baron Horace Tabor in 1879 in just 100 days. Visitors can take in a performance while sitting in one of the grand theater’s original red velvet chairs.
The TANK Center for Sonic Arts (Rangley) The TANK is a water tower that was converted into a nationally acclaimed performance and recording space for sound artists and musicians. The TANK hosts reserved visits, recording sessions, artist residencies, performances and Open Saturdays.
Art Exhibitions and Creative District Happenings
Colorado Creative Corridor The Colorado Creative Corridor is a new 331-mile trail linking the mountain towns of Carbondale, Paonia, Crested Butte, Ridgway and Salida. These five communities combine to offer a collective experience of unique arts event programming and activities.
Final Friday Frolics – May-October (Paonia) The North Fork Valley Creative Coalition hosts an art walk on the last Friday of the month during summer. Stop by Paonia’s Pickin’ in the Park every Thursday, featuring national and local music acts.