Colorado Creates: Late Summer and Fall Music, Arts and Cultural Experiences

Music Festivals and Events

Music on the Mountain – August-September (Glenwood Springs)

This benefit concert series features shows from mid-August through late-September. Local and regional bands play under the stars, where guests can take in beautiful views.

Farm to Fiddle Summer Festival – August 10-11 (Hotchkiss)

Visit the Farm to Fiddle Summer Festival for two days of live music and entertainment, local food and vendors, crafts and more.

Colorado Classic and Velorama – August 16-19 (Vail and Denver)

Vail and Denver host the four stages of the Colorado Classic pro-cycling race. In Denver, the race pairs up with a three-day music and cycling fan fest known as Velorama.

28 th Annual Rocky Mountain Folks Fest – August 17-19 (Lyons)

The Folks Fest invites music lovers to celebrate songs and stories in the Rocky Mountains. The easy-going festival invites attendees to bring a picnic or enjoy a wide variety of local food vendors.

Grandoozy – September 14-16 (Denver)

Superfly Productions, the creators of popular festival Bonnaroo, launches its latest music festival in Denver’s Overland Park this fall. This three-day festival features big-name headliners Kendrick Lamar, Florence and the Machine and Stevie Wonder.

Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival – September 20-23 (La Veta)

This festival offers more than 60 different events and features top Celtic musicians. Festival attendees can also participate in dancing, vocal, instrument workshops and more.

Unique Performance Venues

Creede Repertory Theatre (Creede)

Toasted as “One of 10 great places to see the lights off Broadway” by USA Today, the Creede Repertory Theatre is a cultural home for artists, residents, and visitors of the West and creates a diverse repertory season of performances annually.

Mishawaka Amphitheatre (Bellvue)

Set on the wooded banks of the Poudre River, the lineup of jam bands draws big crowds to the endearingly rustic lodgepole-pine stage.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Morrison)

The naturally occurring, scenic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison is the mother of all outdoor music venues. The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, U2 and The Grateful Dead are just a few big names that have rocked this world-famous stage.

Sangre de Cristo Arts Center (Pueblo)

The Sangre de Cristo Arts Center gives visitors the tools to think and act creatively through a three-building complex including seven galleries, the Buell Children’s Museum, Center Stage and more.

Tabor Opera House (Leadville)

The Tabor Opera House, once billed as the finest theatre between St. Louis and San Francisco, was built by silver baron Horace Tabor in 1879 in just 100 days. Visitors can take in a performance while sitting in one of the grand theater’s original red velvet chairs.

The TANK Center for Sonic Arts (Rangley)

The TANK is a water tower that was converted into a nationally acclaimed performance and recording space for sound artists and musicians. The TANK hosts reserved visits, recording sessions, artist residencies, performances and Open Saturdays.

Art Exhibitions and Creative District Happenings

Colorado Creative Corridor

The Colorado Creative Corridor is a new 331-mile trail linking the mountain towns of Carbondale, Paonia, Crested Butte, Ridgway and Salida. These five communities combine to offer a collective experience of unique arts event programming and activities.

Final Friday Frolics – May-October (Paonia)

The North Fork Valley Creative Coalition hosts an art walk on the last Friday of the month during summer. Stop by Paonia’s Pickin’ in the Park every Thursday, featuring national and local music acts.

Breckenridge International Festival of Arts (BIFA) – August 10-19 (Breckenridge)

This 10-day festival brings together an eclectic mix of music, dance, film, visual arts and family entertainment.

Art on the Streets Guided Walking Tour - September 1 (Colorado Springs)

The 20th anniversary of Art on the Streets in downtown Colorado Springs features guided walking tours of 18 unique pieces including 12 from Colorado artists.

CRUSH WALLS – September 3-8 (Denver)

This urban art festival in Denver’s hip RiNo Arts District is a celebration of graffiti and street art featuring artists from all corners of the globe.

Durango Autumn Arts Festival – September 15-16 (Durango)

This family-friendly festival features nearly 100 booths with woodworking, ceramics, jewelry, glass and more.

Iron Pour – Thursday, October 4 (Crested Butte)

The Center for the Arts in Crested Butte offers carving events where artists and guests alike can design a sand block to be filled with molten iron on Pour Day.

Dior: From Paris to the World – November 19, 2018 – March 3, 2019 (Denver)

This exhibit surveys 70 years of the House of Dior’s enduring legacy and global influence. It features a selection of 150 couture dresses, as well as accessories, costume jewelry, photographs, drawings, runway videos and other archival material.

