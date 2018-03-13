Colorescience :® Adds Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorescience® is proud to announce the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors, David Olsen and Ty Stiklorius.

David Olsen is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cos Bar, the original 40-year-old U.S. specialty beauty retailer. Cos Bar is recognized for disrupting the luxury beauty industry with its unique and engaging sales experience focused on the needs of the client and its carefully curated array of the world's best beauty brands.

Since joining Cos Bar in February 2016, David has worked to grow the company while maintaining a commitment to delivering a seamless omni-channel experience for clients, wherever they are and whichever device they are on. In his short tenure, David's team opened 6 stores, bringing the total store count to 20; opened corporate headquarters in Los Angeles; refreshed the brand identity and store environment; relaunched cosbar.com; and introduced Cos Bar's first loyalty rewards program, B. Cos. With David's guidance, Cos Bar will operate 50 doors nationwide by 2021.

"I've been a fan of Colorescience from its inception! My mother, a dermatologist, carried it in her office from launch, and I've always loved the ease of use of the Sunforgettable® brush, not only for me, but for my kids. I love the direction of the brand under the leadership of CEO Mary Fisher and team, and am so excited about the future of Colorescience -- the possibilities are limitless!" says David Olsen.

Also joining the Colorescience Board is Ty Stiklorius, the Founder and CEO of Friends At Work, an entertainment and social-impact company that partners with leading creators, influencers and brands to elevate important voices and help their vision thrive. Founded in 2015, LA-based Friends At Work supports the careers of artists including John Legend, Lindsey Stirling, XAmbassadors and Fletcher, among others. Friends At Work also advises organizations and individuals on social-impact strategy, business development, and creative storytelling and production. Ty's work with John Legend began in 2006 with JL Ventures, where she created and developed artist-focused strategies for content innovation and social impact. Ty is a principal in John Legend's production company Get Lifted Film Co., which has served as Executive Producer on the Oscar-winning film La La Land and WGN's hit series Underground. Ty and Legend also started the #FREEAMERICA campaign to influence the national conversation regarding mass incarceration and prosecutor integrity. In 2017, Fast Company included Ty on their Most Creative People list and Billboard named her as one of the most powerful women in music. Ty earned an MBA from The Wharton School and a BA from The University of Pennsylvania. She serves on various private company and non-profit Boards.

"I first discovered Colorescience through their innovative Sunforgettable® mineral products and then had the pleasure of getting to know their brilliant women-led science-based team. I admire their mission to create healthy skincare and cosmetics that nourish, beautify and offer total protection from the sun, pollution, free radicals and other harsh environmental factors. Protecting our skin is vital to health and wellness, and no product has more advanced science behind their total protection. I trust my skin and the skin of my children to Colorescience. I look forward to contributing to Colorescience's impressive growth and to working alongside this talented and groundbreaking team," says Ty Stiklorius.

"I am thrilled to welcome both David and Ty to the Colorescience Board," says Colorescience Chair and CEO, Mary Fisher. "They each bring unique insights and extensive influence to our brand. I am confident that they will significantly contribute to accelerating our already rapid growth."

About Colorescience

For over 12 years Colorescience has been blurring the lines between makeup and skincare to bring immediate beauty today while improving and protecting skin for tomorrow. Originally crafted for the most vulnerable post-procedure skin, Colorescience is trusted, recommended, and personally used by thousands of physicians. Using only substantiated ingredients in their purest form, and including them at therapeutic and dermatologist-approved levels for maximum efficacy and performance, Colorescience products have already improved millions of lives with 365-day protection from UV rays and environmental stressors. The brand's uncompromising, health-forward approach to formulations provides confidence and reassurance to women of all ages, skin types and concerns. They understand the demands women face every day and realize the needs of today's consumer: ease, health, and beauty. Colorescience is changing the way women perceive beautiful skin; because beautiful isn't just the prettiest—it's the healthiest.

Colorescience products are designed to easily fit into day-to-day life and are available through a network of licensed physicians, colorescience.com, and a collection of prestige retailers. For more information, visit www.colorescience.com.

