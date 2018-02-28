Colossal Wells Fargo Team Departs to ReDefine Wealth Management

ReDefine Wealth Management announced the addition of a powerhouse former Wells Fargo Advisor and his team in late January. Six-time Barron’s Top 1200 Financial Advisor Jeffrey J. Nuttall has severed ties with Wells Fargo, where he managed roughly half a billion dollars in client assets, to become the Managing Partner of ReDefine Wealth Management, a boutique SEC-Registered Investment Advisor.

“Over the last 25 years, my primary goal has been to help clients redefine their conceptions and misconceptions of the real risks they face protecting and growing their wealth,” said Mr. Nuttall.

Mr. Nuttall spent 20 years at Wells Fargo serving as Senior Vice President of Investments and as a member of the Bank’s Premier Advisor Program. During his career, Mr. Nuttall has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards including being recognized by Barron’s Magazine as one of America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors for six straight years. He has also been recognized three times as a Top 50 Bank Advisor in the U.S. by Bank Investment Consultant magazine.

“Our industry seems to be in a rush to commoditize advisor behavior and therefore the client experience,” said Mr. Nuttall. “When we looked across the industry at all our options and the options available for our clients, it became increasingly clear that in order to do what we believe is best for our clients, we were going to have to be a different type of firm. We know that we are going to have to build our vision from the ground up.”

Mr. Nuttall is accompanied to RWM by his former Wells teammates Mike Bredenberg and Nicole Garza. Together they offer their clients decades of industry experience addressing the multi-faceted, complex financial needs of institutional, family office, and ultra-high net worth clients.

Mr. Bredenberg will serve as the Director of Investments and Chief Compliance Officer at the new firm. He holds the Chartered Market Technician (CMT®) designation and his approach to market research relies heavily on both fundamental and technical analysis methods. Ms. Garza brings over 20 years of client service experience to ReDefine and will serve as Director, Client Advisor, overseeing all preparation and coordination of client reviews, new client on-boarding, account operations, and event planning.

“I am extremely excited to have Jeff, Mike, and Nicole join ReDefine Wealth Management. I have known them for many years and I have the utmost respect for their character and abilities,” said Jason Inglis, Co-Founder of RWM. “They are the cornerstone of what we are building at ReDefine.”

ReDefine Wealth Management is a privately-held boutique SEC-Registered Investment Advisor located in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 2017, RWM is dedicated to providing individuals, families, and institutions a wide array of comprehensive investment, wealth, and risk management solutions, as well as sophisticated planning services such as wealth, financial, retirement, tax, estate, and multi-generational transfer planning. For more information, go to ReDefineWealthManagement.com.

