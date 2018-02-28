Colossal Wells Fargo Team Departs to ReDefine Wealth Management

ReDefine Wealth Management announced the addition of a powerhouse former
Wells Fargo Advisor and his team in late January. Six-time Barron’s Top
1200 Financial Advisor Jeffrey J. Nuttall has severed ties with Wells
Fargo, where he managed roughly half a billion dollars in client assets,
to become the Managing Partner of ReDefine Wealth Management, a boutique
SEC-Registered Investment Advisor.
“Over the last 25 years, my primary goal has been to help clients
redefine their conceptions and misconceptions of the real risks they
face protecting and growing their wealth,” said Mr. Nuttall.
Mr. Nuttall spent 20 years at Wells Fargo serving as Senior Vice
President of Investments and as a member of the Bank’s Premier Advisor
Program. During his career, Mr. Nuttall has been the recipient of
numerous prestigious awards including being recognized by Barron’s
Magazine as one of America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors for six
straight years. He has also been recognized three times as a Top 50 Bank
Advisor in the U.S. by Bank Investment Consultant magazine.
“Our industry seems to be in a rush to commoditize advisor behavior
and therefore the client experience,” said Mr. Nuttall. “When we
looked across the industry at all our options and the options available
for our clients, it became increasingly clear that in order to do what
we believe is best for our clients, we were going to have to be a
different type of firm. We know that we are going to have to build our
vision from the ground up.”
Mr. Nuttall is accompanied to RWM by his former Wells teammates Mike
Bredenberg and Nicole Garza. Together they offer their clients decades
of industry experience addressing the multi-faceted, complex financial
needs of institutional, family office, and ultra-high net worth clients.
Mr. Bredenberg will serve as the Director of Investments and Chief
Compliance Officer at the new firm. He holds the Chartered Market
Technician (CMT®) designation and his approach to market research relies
heavily on both fundamental and technical analysis methods. Ms. Garza
brings over 20 years of client service experience to ReDefine and will
serve as Director, Client Advisor, overseeing all preparation and
coordination of client reviews, new client on-boarding, account
operations, and event planning.
“I am extremely excited to have Jeff, Mike, and Nicole join ReDefine
Wealth Management. I have known them for many years and I have the
utmost respect for their character and abilities,” said Jason
Inglis, Co-Founder of RWM. “They are the cornerstone of what we are
building at ReDefine.”
About ReDefine Wealth Management
ReDefine Wealth Management is a privately-held boutique SEC-Registered
Investment Advisor located in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 2017, RWM is
dedicated to providing individuals, families, and institutions a wide
array of comprehensive investment, wealth, and risk management
solutions, as well as sophisticated planning services such as wealth,
financial, retirement, tax, estate, and multi-generational transfer
planning. For more information, go to ReDefineWealthManagement.com.
