Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania : Reports Outage in Redstone Township, Pa.

01/06/2018 | 02:29pm CET
Earlier today, a Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania natural gas distribution line was damaged by a third party near Fairbank, PA in Redstone Township, Fayette County. As a result of this damage, approximately 30 customers are temporarily without natural gas service while Columbia Gas makes repairs on the line.

The safety of our customers is our number one priority. Once the damage has been repaired, Columbia Gas crews will then need to access customers' homes or businesses to perform a safety check and relight natural gas appliances. To learn more about the relight process, please visit www.ColumbiaGasPA.com/relight. That process is expected to start early this afternoon.

For customers not home during the service restoration process, door hangers will be left at their homes informing them of the outage and requesting they call Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332 for a service technician to be dispatched to restore service to their homes.
Columbia Gas is working with local emergency management officials who have set up warming stations at New Salem Volunteer Fire Department on East Main Street and Republic Volunteer Fire Company at 218 Republic Road.

For more information and regular updates, visit www.ColumbiaGasPA.com and our Facebook and Twitter pages at www.facebook.com/ColumbiaGasPennsylvania andwww.twitter.com/ColumbiaGasPA.

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Inc. published this content on 06 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2018 13:29:04 UTC.

