Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania : Update on Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Outage in New Castle, Pa.

Service restorations have begun for Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania customers affected by a natural gas outage in New Castle, Pa.

The outage has affected approximately 50 customers on Becker Street, Beatty Avenue, Elder Street, Federal Street, Harding Street, North Croton Avenue and Vine Street.

The safety of our customers is our number one priority. Repairs continue, and Columbia Gas crews have begun to restore service for customers on Harding Street. Service restoration for the remaining customers is expected to begin later this evening.

During service restoration, Columbia Gas crews will need to access customers' homes or businesses to perform a safety check and relight natural gas appliances. To learn more about the relight process, please visit www.ColumbiaGasPA.com/relight.

For customers not home during the service restoration process, door hangers will be left at their homes informing them of the outage and requesting they call Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332 for a service technician to be dispatched to restore service to their homes.

Columbia Gas has made arrangements with the Holiday Inn at 2732 West State Street to provide temporary accommodations for customers affected by the outage at no charge to them.

For more information and regular updates, visit www.ColumbiaGasPA.com and our Facebook and Twitter pages at www.facebook.com/ColumbiaGasPennsylvania andwww.twitter.com/ColumbiaGasPA.