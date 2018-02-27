World Series winner Platinum TE seashore paspalum chosen for 2018 field

West Coast Turf:

WHEN: This Wednesday, February 28, 2018. 9 am-11 am. Media must RSVP to [email protected]. Parking instructions/directions will be provided upon request.

WHAT: West Coast Turf and D-back crews will be installing new turfgrass Platinum TE seashore paspalum at Chase Field in preparation for the 2018 season, replacing traditional bermudagrass. Platinum TE is found on the World Series Champions Houston Astros’ field, and it is the up-and-coming, new, superior turfgrass for high-profile baseball fields. The D-backs tried it in the infield last season and were so impressed that they have decided to make a whole field change. See the actual new turfgrass being installed this Wednesday.

WHY: After testing Platinum TE seashore paspalum on the infield and arch late last season, it was determined that Platinum TE would be the grass of choice for the 2018 season replacing bermudagrass. It withstands low light conditions, has a short dormancy period avoiding overseeding, and “stripes” much better than bermuda to create crisp mowing patterns.

It is an environmentally friendly grass, requiring 1/3 the nitrogen fertility of bermuda, and using less water. Platinum TE is currently being used on the Houston Astros, Florida Marlins, and Atlanta Braves fields.

WHO: Representatives from turfgrass grower and installer West Coast Turf, D-backs groundskeeper Grant Trenbeath, and Platinum TE developer Dr. Ronnie Duncan will be on hand starting at 9 am-11 am.

WHERE: Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85004. Media must RSVP to [email protected]. Media should proceed to the main lobby on the South Entrance to check in and receive guest badges. Upon departure, they will need to sign out and return those badges as well.

MORE: West Coast Turf (and sister company Western Sod) is a full-service sod, stolonization, and hydroseeding company with offices and farms throughout Arizona and California. West Coast Turf grows more than 30 varieties of natural turfgrass and has been the “Official Turfgrass of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chase Field” since the inaugural season in 1998. West Coast Turf has also been the grower and installer for an unprecedented 8 Super Bowls from California to Florida.

Clients have included:

The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Oakland A's, San Francisco Giants, and Kansas City Royals in Major League Baseball

The Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Oakland Raiders of the National Football League

The National Football League for eight Super Bowls

The San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy soccer clubs

The Rose Bowl, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sun Devil Stadium, and Stanford Stadium

For more information visit www.westcoastturf.com

