West Coast Turf:
WHEN: This Wednesday, February 28, 2018. 9 am-11
am. Media must RSVP to [email protected].
Parking instructions/directions will be provided upon request.
WHAT: West Coast Turf and D-back crews will be installing
new turfgrass Platinum TE seashore paspalum at Chase Field in
preparation for the 2018 season, replacing traditional bermudagrass.
Platinum TE is found on the World Series Champions Houston Astros’
field, and it is the up-and-coming, new, superior turfgrass for
high-profile baseball fields. The D-backs tried it in the infield last
season and were so impressed that they have decided to make a whole
field change. See the actual new turfgrass being installed this
Wednesday.
WHY: After testing Platinum TE seashore paspalum on the
infield and arch late last season, it was determined that Platinum TE
would be the grass of choice for the 2018 season replacing bermudagrass.
It withstands low light conditions, has a short dormancy period avoiding
overseeding, and “stripes” much better than bermuda to create crisp
mowing patterns.
It is an environmentally friendly grass, requiring 1/3 the nitrogen
fertility of bermuda, and using less water. Platinum TE is currently
being used on the Houston Astros, Florida Marlins, and Atlanta Braves
fields.
WHO: Representatives from turfgrass grower and installer
West Coast Turf, D-backs groundskeeper Grant Trenbeath, and Platinum TE
developer Dr. Ronnie Duncan will be on hand starting at 9 am-11 am.
WHERE: Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ
85004. Media must RSVP to [email protected].
Media should proceed to the main lobby on the South Entrance to check in
and receive guest badges. Upon departure, they will need to sign out and
return those badges as well.
MORE: West Coast Turf (and sister company Western Sod) is a
full-service sod, stolonization, and hydroseeding company with offices
and farms throughout Arizona and California. West Coast Turf grows more
than 30 varieties of natural turfgrass and has been the “Official
Turfgrass of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chase Field” since the
inaugural season in 1998. West Coast Turf has also been the grower and
installer for an unprecedented 8 Super Bowls from California to Florida.
Clients have included:
-
The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels of
Anaheim, Oakland A's, San Francisco Giants, and Kansas City Royals in
Major League Baseball
-
The Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and
Oakland Raiders of the National Football League
-
The National Football League for eight Super Bowls
-
The San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy soccer clubs
-
The Rose Bowl, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sun Devil Stadium, and
Stanford Stadium
For more information visit www.westcoastturf.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006644/en/