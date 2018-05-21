Comm-Works and Position Imaging Announce Strategic Partnership for the Smart Package Room® Solution

MINNEAPOLIS, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comm-Works, a leader in Global Branch Technology Deployment and Managed IT Services and Position Imaging, a pioneer in groundbreaking tracking technologies for improving the operation of logistics processes, have joined forces to provide enhanced installation and management of the Smart Package Room® solution for residential multi-housing units both in the U.S. and across the globe.



Comm-Works’ flexibility to meet each customers needs and global reach will provide the rapid installation and on-site repair availability required to ensure best-in-class customer experience performance and continuous quality improvement for Position Imaging’s pioneering tracking technologies and package management solutions.

“Position Imaging is excited about the partnership with Comm-Works,” said Ned Hill, CEO of Position Imaging. “As we continue to rapidly expand on our footprint across the US and begin to explore international penetration, Comm-Works was a clear choice in providing the professional installation and continued management our customers expect. Comm-Works will certainly be a key contributor to the company's continued success in the residential package management arena."

The Smart Package Room® provides a user-friendly and intuitive solution for package management, simplifying the process for couriers, residential staff and residents. Position Imaging’s hardware and cloud infrastructure partnerships now combined with Comm-Works’ rapid installation capabilities and a network of 20,000+ technicians nationwide enable the company to expand rapidly to meet the growing demand for its revolutionary solution.

“The relationship with Position Imaging represents an exceptional opportunity for Comm-Works,” said Al Lampe, CEO of Comm-Works. “We are excited to begin the partnership, allowing Comm-Works the capacity to combine our end-to-end solution capability with Position Imaging’s advanced package tracking solution.”

