Command Alkon Adds Dexter Bachelder as Vice President, Contractor Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated supply chain technology solutions for the Heavy Building Materials industry, is proud to announce the addition of Dexter Bachelder as Vice President, Contractor Solutions. In his role, Dex will grow Command Alkon’s mindshare in the contractor vertical, championing the value of a digitally integrated bulk material supply chain. His 20 years of experience creating greater certainty of outcomes for large project Owners, DOTs and Heavy-Civil Contractors will help ensure that customers are able to bring in their projects on-time and under budget.



“Command Alkon’s community of bulk material producers, suppliers and haulers brings tremendous value to audiences up and down the supply chain,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO of Command Alkon. “As we further expand into the Heavy-Civil and Mega Project market, Dex’s global experience, customer focus, deep expertise and leadership skills make him ideally suited to lead our Contractor Solutions group.”

For the last 11 years, Dexter has served as Senior Vice President, Global Business Development at Aconex, a leading collaborative construction and engineering management software. He has worked closely with clients in the Oil and Gas, Power, Mining, Vertical Construction and infrastructure industries to help bring automation and efficiency to their projects. Prior to joining Aconex in 2007, he was Chief Operating Officer of Service Point's Information Management Business based in London, England.

“Command Alkon has become a platform to foster supply chain collaboration in the Heavy Building Materials industry,” said Dex. “I am pleased to be joining the company, and I look forward to play a part in developing a community where communication and information exchange will lead to scalable efficiencies and greater value for all project stakeholders.”

Dex graduated from Babson College in Massachusetts.

