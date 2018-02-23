Log in
Command Alkon to Showcase Best in Class Technology Solutions at Leading Asphalt and Aggregates Industry Event

02/23/2018 | 12:24am CET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, is delighted to exhibit at the World of Asphalt Show and Conference and co-located AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo in Houston, TX, March 6-8. The World of Asphalt gives leading manufacturers and service providers in the aggregates, asphalt, pavement maintenance, and traffic safety industry sectors the opportunity to come together and showcase their latest products and technologies, learn new techniques through education courses, and network with more than 9,000 industry professionals.

“We are proud to showcase our products again this year at the World of Asphalt/AGG1 Show and Conference,” said Scott Dugan, Manager of Operations at Command Alkon. “This is a can’t-miss, high quality event. It’s the one place where you can interact with most every leading company and learn all the latest industry expertise.”

Command Alkon is proud to feature these products at the show:

  • Apex – Automation for the Aggregates and Asphalt industry
  • TrackIT – GPS/Telematics
  • HaulIt – Quoting, dispatching, and billing solution for aggregate Haulers
  • MOBILEsales – Create and manage quotes in any remote location for Producers and Supplier
  • MOBILEticket – Paperless ticketing solution for Producers and Suppliers
  • BuildIt – Supply chain management solution for Contractors

Make sure to stop by and see Command Alkon at Booth 2039 to see any of our solutions in action.

Expo hours include:

Tuesday, March 6          11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday, March 7    11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday, March 8         9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Scheduled demonstrations will be offered at the following times:

Tuesday, March 6th

  • 1:00 – Apex Automation – David Goldstein
  • 3:00 – HaulIt – Tom Burlington

Wednesday, March 7th

  • 11:30 – Apex Automation – David Goldstein

Thursday, March 8th

  • 10:00 – HaulIt – Tom Burlington

If interested in signing up for a demonstration, sign up forms for Apex Automation can be found here and forms for HaulIt can be found here.

The World of Asphalt Conference features more than 120 education opportunities with leading industry experts to discuss solutions to issues affecting the asphalt industry. In addition, AGG1, the aggregates industry’s leading exposition and education resource, will feature in-depth industry-focused educational programming and comprehensive exhibits that showcase the latest technologies and innovations in aggregates-related equipment, products and services. Education sessions start before the expo on Tuesday and Wednesday.

To learn more about 2018 World of Asphalt/AGG1, visit the website.

More information about Command Alkon and our featured products can be found on our online profile.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon offers expertise and technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the construction materials supply chain for producers, suppliers and haulers of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and manufactured concrete. A comprehensive suite of industry specific software and automation offerings combined with employees invested in the success of construction materials operations differentiates Command Alkon as an industry partner. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
[email protected]

Ed Rusch
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 2965
[email protected]


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
