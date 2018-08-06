Commentary: ten tips to stay cool in today’s heat

By John Dulac

IEA Energy Analyst

6 August 2018

Across the world, extreme weather and prolonged heat waves are setting records. In Europe, the historical heat record - set in Athens 41 years ago - may be broken today if parts of Spain and Portugal creep above 48°C. In Japan, temperatures are still in the mid-30s after Tokyo saw its highest ever recorded temperature of 41°C in late July. And in South Korea as many as 29 people died from heatstroke this week, after temperatures in Seoul hit a 111 year high. Beijing also broke a 50-year record in June.

Understandably, this has driven a demand for cooling. Recent reports in France, which is presently suffering its second heat wave this summer, show that sales of household fans in July increased 125% over last year, while air conditioner (AC) sales jumped nearly 200% compared to 2017. In Montreal, stores ran out of ACs during the prolonged heat wave in July. And in India, AC producers expect that sales this year will reach double-digit growth as rising household incomes - paired with recent high temperatures - lead to greater demand for cooling services.

This growing demand is part of a major global emerging trend: rising need for cooling comfort - and in particular air conditioners. Cooling is now the fastest growing use of energy in buildings, and ACs and electric fans already account for about 10% of all global electricity consumption. This is one of the most critical blind spots in the energy world today - by 2050, cooling demand could more than triple. Our recent report on the Future of Cooling highlights why this is such a dilemma: while greater access to much needed cooling services is a good thing, it could place a major strain on energy systems if we don't do something about how efficiently we keep cool.

Fortunately, there are many solutions - many of which we can all take today. Here's a list of ten things we can all do to be cool, efficiently: