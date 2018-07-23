Commercial and Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022 - Major Players Are Daikin Industries, Electrolux, Haier, Johnson Controls & United Technologies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Commercial
Commercial and Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022
This research report categorizes the commercial and industrial
refrigeration equipment market by type include condensers, compressors,
evaporators, other industrial refrigeration equipment, refrigerators,
freezers, beverage refrigeration, refrigerated display cases,
transportation refrigeration and other commercial refrigeration
equipment.
Global commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment market is
positive with significant growth potential for speed indicators and gas
and liquid flow meters. Rising disposable income, rapid economic growth
in emerging markets, globalization and the increasing popularity of
retail chains in emerging markets is driving the demand for commercial
and industrial refrigeration equipment market.
The commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment market is
fragmented with a few large players dominating the market. Major players
in the market are Daikin Industries, Ltd., Electrolux Group, Haier
Group, Johnson Controls International Plc, United Technologies
Corporation and others.
Refrigerated display cases accounted for the largest share of the
commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment market in 2017. The
highest growth is also projected to come from refrigerated display
cases. Major factors included rising disposable income and increasing
demand for beverages from developing countries.
North America is the largest commercial and industrial refrigeration
equipment market. It was followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe
region. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest
growth in the commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment market,
followed by Africa. The USA is the largest market in terms of value and
in the commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment market. Germany
and India are forecasted to have the fastest growth.
The market is challenged by restraints such as rising trade
protectionism and increasing health consciousness among consumers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary And Highlights
3 Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market
Overview
4 Pestel Analysis
5 Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market
Customer Information
6 Global Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing
Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors
7 Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market
Regional And Country Analysis
8 Asia-Pacific Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment
Manufacturing Market
9 Western Europe Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment
Manufacturing Market
10 Eastern Europe Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment
Manufacturing Market
11 North America Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment
Manufacturing Market
12 South America Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment
Manufacturing Market
13 Middle East Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment
Manufacturing Market
14 Africa Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment
Manufacturing Market
15 Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing
Market Competitive Landscape
16 Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Commercial And Industrial
Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market
17 Appendix
18 References
Companies Mentioned
-
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
-
Electrolux Group
-
Haier Group
-
Johnson Controls International Plc
-
United Technologies Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n274l6/commercial_and?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005667/en/