Commercial and Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022 - Major Players Are Daikin Industries, Electrolux, Haier, Johnson Controls & United Technologies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/23/2018 | 08:41pm CEST

The "Commercial and Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment market by type include condensers, compressors, evaporators, other industrial refrigeration equipment, refrigerators, freezers, beverage refrigeration, refrigerated display cases, transportation refrigeration and other commercial refrigeration equipment.

Global commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment market is positive with significant growth potential for speed indicators and gas and liquid flow meters. Rising disposable income, rapid economic growth in emerging markets, globalization and the increasing popularity of retail chains in emerging markets is driving the demand for commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment market.

The commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment market is fragmented with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Daikin Industries, Ltd., Electrolux Group, Haier Group, Johnson Controls International Plc, United Technologies Corporation and others.

Refrigerated display cases accounted for the largest share of the commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment market in 2017. The highest growth is also projected to come from refrigerated display cases. Major factors included rising disposable income and increasing demand for beverages from developing countries.

North America is the largest commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment market. It was followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe region. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment market, followed by Africa. The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment market. Germany and India are forecasted to have the fastest growth.

The market is challenged by restraints such as rising trade protectionism and increasing health consciousness among consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Summary And Highlights

3 Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market Overview

4 Pestel Analysis

5 Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market Customer Information

6 Global Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors

7 Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis

8 Asia-Pacific Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market

9 Western Europe Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market

10 Eastern Europe Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market

11 North America Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market

12 South America Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market

13 Middle East Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market

14 Africa Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market

15 Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

16 Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Market

17 Appendix

18 References

Companies Mentioned

  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.
  • Electrolux Group
  • Haier Group
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • United Technologies Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n274l6/commercial_and?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
HOT NEWS
