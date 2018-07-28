Commission Board Meeting on Wed, August 1, 2018 - 4:00 PM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2018

4:00 p.m.

CONSENT AGENDA

(1) (a) Consider approval of Commission Orders;

(b) Consider approval to purchase a concrete pump for Public Works (Doug Stephens);

(c) Consider awarding road maintenance contracts for Project No. 2018-01 Chip Seals and Project No. 2018-05 Bituminous Frictional Sealing (Keith Browning); and

(d) Consider approval of Judicial & Law Enforcement Center park lot curb and sidewalk replacement (David Sparkes).

REGULAR AGENDA

(2) Approve the 2018-2022 five-year Capital Improvement Plan (Sarah Plinsky/Keith Browning) -Back up to follow

(3) (a) Consider approval of Accounts Payable (if necessary)

(b) Appointments

-Board of Zoning Appeals (1) positions 10/17

-Building Code of Appeals Board (2) positions 12/16

-Community Corrections Advisory Board (1) position open (edu); (1) 08/31/18

-Douglas County Emergency Management Board (1) position

-Fire District No. 2 (2) positions

-Heritage Conservation Council (1) position

-JAAA Advisory Council (2) position

-JAAA Board of Directors (1) position

-Joint Economic Development Council (2) positions

-Lawrence-Douglas County Advocacy Council on Aging (2) open positions

-MPO Bicycle Advisory Committee (1) position

-Mental Health Board (1) position 04/18

-Planning Commission (1) position 05/18

-Property Crimes Compensation Board (2) positions

-Senior Resource Center (1) positon 12/31/18

(c) Public Comment

(d) Miscellaneous

(4) Adjourn