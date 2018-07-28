Commission Board Meeting on Wed, August 1, 2018 - 4:00 PM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2018
4:00 p.m.
CONSENT AGENDA
(1) (a) Consider approval of Commission Orders;
(b) Consider approval to purchase a concrete pump for Public Works (Doug Stephens);
(c) Consider awarding road maintenance contracts for Project No. 2018-01 Chip Seals and Project No. 2018-05 Bituminous Frictional Sealing (Keith Browning); and
(d) Consider approval of Judicial & Law Enforcement Center park lot curb and sidewalk replacement (David Sparkes).
REGULAR AGENDA
(2) Approve the 2018-2022 five-year Capital Improvement Plan (Sarah Plinsky/Keith Browning) -Back up to follow
(3) (a) Consider approval of Accounts Payable (if necessary)
(b) Appointments
-Board of Zoning Appeals (1) positions 10/17
-Building Code of Appeals Board (2) positions 12/16
-Community Corrections Advisory Board (1) position open (edu); (1) 08/31/18
-Douglas County Emergency Management Board (1) position
-Fire District No. 2 (2) positions
-Heritage Conservation Council (1) position
-JAAA Advisory Council (2) position
-JAAA Board of Directors (1) position
-Joint Economic Development Council (2) positions
-Lawrence-Douglas County Advocacy Council on Aging (2) open positions
-MPO Bicycle Advisory Committee (1) position
-Mental Health Board (1) position 04/18
-Planning Commission (1) position 05/18
-Property Crimes Compensation Board (2) positions
-Senior Resource Center (1) positon 12/31/18
(c) Public Comment
(d) Miscellaneous
(4) Adjourn
