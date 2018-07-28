Log in
Commission Board Meeting on Wed, August 1, 2018 - 4:00 PM

07/28/2018 | 01:37am CEST

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2018
4:00 p.m.

CONSENT AGENDA
(1) (a) Consider approval of Commission Orders;
(b) Consider approval to purchase a concrete pump for Public Works (Doug Stephens);
(c) Consider awarding road maintenance contracts for Project No. 2018-01 Chip Seals and Project No. 2018-05 Bituminous Frictional Sealing (Keith Browning); and
(d) Consider approval of Judicial & Law Enforcement Center park lot curb and sidewalk replacement (David Sparkes).

REGULAR AGENDA
(2) Approve the 2018-2022 five-year Capital Improvement Plan (Sarah Plinsky/Keith Browning) -Back up to follow

(3) (a) Consider approval of Accounts Payable (if necessary)
(b) Appointments
-Board of Zoning Appeals (1) positions 10/17
-Building Code of Appeals Board (2) positions 12/16
-Community Corrections Advisory Board (1) position open (edu); (1) 08/31/18
-Douglas County Emergency Management Board (1) position
-Fire District No. 2 (2) positions
-Heritage Conservation Council (1) position
-JAAA Advisory Council (2) position
-JAAA Board of Directors (1) position
-Joint Economic Development Council (2) positions
-Lawrence-Douglas County Advocacy Council on Aging (2) open positions
-MPO Bicycle Advisory Committee (1) position
-Mental Health Board (1) position 04/18
-Planning Commission (1) position 05/18
-Property Crimes Compensation Board (2) positions
-Senior Resource Center (1) positon 12/31/18
(c) Public Comment
(d) Miscellaneous
(4) Adjourn

Douglas County, KS published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 23:36:05 UTC
