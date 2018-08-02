Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Commission offers assistance to EU Farmers struck by drought

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 02:52pm CEST

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had loosened agricultural regulations and would speed up payments to EU farmers hit by extreme droughts.

As Europe grapples with one of the hottest summers on record, the Commission said the move was aimed at counteracting the decrease in production of crops and avoid further hardship for farmers.

Farmers will now be able to receive up to 70 percent of their direct payment, and 85 percent of rural development aid, in mid-October instead of December.

They will also be able to use fallow land that normally would not be used for production to feed their livestock.

"I am very concerned about these prolonged climatic developments. The Commission, as always, is ready to support farmers affected," said Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan.

EU countries can support farmers in case of drought by paying for up to 80 percent of drought damage without it being classified as illegal support.

(Reporting by Julia Echikson; Editing by Jon Boyle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02pWall Street to open lower on renewed tariff fears
RE
02:57pOil falls for a third day, dented by rising tide of supply
RE
02:56pTesla shares jump after cash burn worries abate, Musk apologizes to Street
RE
02:52pCommission offers assistance to EU Farmers struck by drought
RE
02:48pBombardier on track to break even on cash flow this year
RE
02:46pUS Jobless Claims Ticked Slightly Higher
DJ
02:45pPossible new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods not 'cataclysmic' - Commerce Secretary
RE
02:45pBOE Raises Interest Rates to Highest Level Since 2009--Update
DJ
02:42pBoE's Carney - rates could end up higher in many Brexit outcomes
RE
02:34pU.S. jobless claims rise slightly, labor market firming
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : second-quarter profit tops estimates as customer base expands
3VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen Is Dogged by Emissions Scandal -- WSJ
4TESLA : TESLA: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.