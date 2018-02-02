Commonwealth Secretariat : Project boosts sustainable fashion across Commonwealth

A project to support sustainable fashion across the Commonwealth and ensure designers and producers are supported has been launched.

The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange will bring together fashion designers and artisan producers from across the 52 member countries, and increase access to sustainable methods of production.

It was created by Eco-Age, a brand/marketing consultancy that specialises in sustainable development, with the support of the Commonwealth Fashion Council, a not-for-profit organisation that promotes education, youth and gender empowerment in the current and emerging fashion industries. The Fashion Exchange will showcase a range of fashion items at Buckingham Palace during London Fashion Week. The items will be displayed again at Australia House and in other locations around London during the run-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April.

Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said, 'Sustainability is a challenge and an opportunity for all involved in the fashion sector, which is estimated to be worth more than £120bn across the Commonwealth. That's why the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange project will focus on supporting designers and artisans with access to sustainable and equitable methods of production, as well as our Commonwealth priorities of gender equality, ethical production and supply chains, innovation, economic growth and poverty reduction.'

Founder of Eco Age Livia Firth said, 'This is a chance to showcase and really celebrate the Commonwealth that we have, using a workforce of artisans and workers that people often don't talk about.

'To have the opportunity, thanks to the help of the Commonwealth, to revitalise and relaunch these small and medium-scale enterprises that are a vital spine of the fashion industry and give them a platform again is incredible. This is what true sustainability is.'