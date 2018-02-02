Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Commonwealth Secretariat : Project boosts sustainable fashion across Commonwealth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 10:30am CET

A project to support sustainable fashion across the Commonwealth and ensure designers and producers are supported has been launched.

The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange will bring together fashion designers and artisan producers from across the 52 member countries, and increase access to sustainable methods of production.

It was created by Eco-Age, a brand/marketing consultancy that specialises in sustainable development, with the support of the Commonwealth Fashion Council, a not-for-profit organisation that promotes education, youth and gender empowerment in the current and emerging fashion industries. The Fashion Exchange will showcase a range of fashion items at Buckingham Palace during London Fashion Week. The items will be displayed again at Australia House and in other locations around London during the run-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April.

Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said, 'Sustainability is a challenge and an opportunity for all involved in the fashion sector, which is estimated to be worth more than £120bn across the Commonwealth. That's why the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange project will focus on supporting designers and artisans with access to sustainable and equitable methods of production, as well as our Commonwealth priorities of gender equality, ethical production and supply chains, innovation, economic growth and poverty reduction.'

Founder of Eco Age Livia Firth said, 'This is a chance to showcase and really celebrate the Commonwealth that we have, using a workforce of artisans and workers that people often don't talk about.

'To have the opportunity, thanks to the help of the Commonwealth, to revitalise and relaunch these small and medium-scale enterprises that are a vital spine of the fashion industry and give them a platform again is incredible. This is what true sustainability is.'

Commonwealth Secretariat published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 09:29:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35a WORLD BANK : Belarus Aims to Boost Growth and Raise Incomes, with European Union and World Bank Support
10:32a Deutsche Bank 2017 bonus pool includes investment in future - CEO
10:30a COMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Project boosts sustainable fashion across Commonwealth
10:30a EDA EUROPEAN DEFENCE AGENCY : Workshop on Maritime Surveillance industrial long term perspectives
10:26a Bitcoin slides further, headed for worst week since 2013
10:26a Deutsche Bank lowers 2018 cost-cutting aim on delayed divestitures
10:19a No Samsung phones, Nike uniforms for North Koreans? Sanctions cloud Olympic perks
10:19a Blowout in bond yields rattles Asian stocks, buoys euro
10:15a AFRICAN UNION : The Seventh Meeting of the AU-EU-UN Task Force at the Working Level
10:00a MOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Livestock field officials of West-central region trained
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong iPhone prices, cash plans buoy Apple shares after muted outlook
2TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : TELSTRA : Flags $219 Million Impairment Hit to US Video Business
3GOLD : TSX closes at 14-week low on hawkish Fed, lower gold prices
4MASTERCARD : MASTERCARD : Weaker estimates cast shadow over Visa's profit beat
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom form special committees to explore merger

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.