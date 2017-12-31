Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Commonwealth of Dominica Welcomes Newest Offshore Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2017 | 05:29pm CET

ROSEAU, Dominica, Dec. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In late 2018, Digibank joins the ranks of Class-A licensed offshore banks of the Commonwealth of Dominica. Poised to ride the trend of globalized wealth, Digibank aims to incorporate technology to traditional offshore bank services to achieve 3 crucial comparative advantages, namely full digitalization, faster processing speed and lower transaction cost.

The Commonwealth of Dominica is one of the nine members of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB). Its conservative policy of building up exchange cover for the Eastern Caribbean dollar to a much greater extent than required by its basic Agreement has led to monetary stability for member countries and made the EC dollar one of the strongest currencies in the region.

With the rise of Fintech and the proliferation of business models that ride on technological innovation, the world has seen unprecedented arrivals of new companies that offer financial services that is not limited by geography. Asian Tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent all have a great vested interest in this area.

The boom of Asia led mainly by the second global superpower – China, will continue to spur the need for international mobility of funds. With awareness and market acceptance for offshore banking services in Asia increasing from 5.6% to 13.4% between 2005 to 2015, and the availability of new technology within the finance sector, an opportunity for the marriage of Fintech and Offshore Banking presents itself.

Digibank enters the financial industry with a strong inclination towards technology, riding the Fintech wave of innovation that has only just taken flight.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealth-of-dominica-welcomes-newest-offshore-bank-300576231.html

SOURCE Digibank


© PRNewswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:33a Supply and Delivery of Construction Materials to be used for the repair and maintenance of school building (PAGCOR, PSIP And BEFF) and concreting of Covered Court Adjacent Sides (Junior HS)
05:33a OFFICE EQUIPMENT : Mho)
05:33a OFFICE EQUIPMENT : Money Counter
05:32a BENGUET : Construction of Waterworks at Midway Ampucao, Itogon, Benguet
05:29a Purchase of Construction Materials and Supplies For Construction of Raised Beds
05:29a OFFICE EQUIPMENT : Various Office Equipment 2nd Posting)
05:28a Purchase of Construction Materials and Supplies for Rehabilitation And Expansion of Warehouse Kasingpitan, Brgy. Santiago, Gingoog City under 20-17-11-212
05:27a Procurement of Construction Materials (for Lots 1,2 For the GO-LMET And PAO
05:27a OFFICE EQUIPMENT : Procurement of Office Equipment- BFP Ligao City use
05:25a Supply and Delivery of Construction Materials
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.