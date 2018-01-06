Community Bank : Raises more than $45,000 for the Pasadena Humane Society

PASADENA, Calif., January 5, 2018 - Community Bank and the Pasadena Humane Society raised more than $45,000 in the Pasadena Humane Society's Triple Match campaign. The Bank matched $20,000 for the more than $25,000 raised during the 24-hour event on Wednesday, December 27.

'Community Bank's financial contribution will help provide food, shelter, medical care, and so much more, for thousands of animals in 2018. We are honored to have contributed to such a successful campaign, further supporting the Pasadena Humane Society's overall cause,' said Alan Buckle, President and Chief Banking Officer at Community Bank.

About the Pasadena Humane Society

The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is a donor-supported, nonprofit organization that provides animal care and services for homeless and owned animals in the Greater Los Angeles Area. The organization is dedicated to promoting humane treatment and compassion and care for all animals.

The animals in its care come from 11 animal control contract cities, as well as partner shelters across the Los Angeles area and beyond. The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA also offers lifesaving programs and services to the community that support the human-animal bond and keep pets in homes.

About Community Bank

Community Bank is an independent and family-owned regional bank with assets of $3.7 billion and 17 locations throughout Southern California. Founded in 1945, Community Bank utilizes its experience, suite of financial services and unique Partnership Banking® approach to help its clients grow and succeed. For more information on Community Bank, log on to www.cbank.com. Member FDIC.

