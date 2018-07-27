Community Bank : Reports 2018 Second Quarter Earnings of $7.8 Million, Record Loan Totals and Declares $.50 Dividend on Common Stock

Community Bank (the “Bank”) (CYHT- OTC-Pink (“Bank”)), founded in 1945, is an independent Southern California regional community bank, with assets of $3.7 billion, and headquartered in Pasadena with 16 business centers.

Acquisition by Citizens Business Bank:

As previously announced, on February 26, 2018, the Bank entered into an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization and Merger with CVB Financial Corp. (“CVB”) and Citizens Business Bank (“Citizens”) (the “Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which the Bank will merge with and into Citizens and each outstanding share of the Bank’s common stock will be exchanged for (i) 9.4595 shares of CVB Financial common stock and (ii) $56.00 in cash, subject to the adjustments set forth in the Merger Agreement. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018 subject to satisfaction of all the closing conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, including but not limited to, receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals.

Financial Highlights: Net income for the second quarter and the first six months of 2018 was $7.8 million and $15.8 million, respectively, as compared to $8.4 million and $16.1 million in the same periods of 2017. Net income for the second quarter and first six months of 2018 included merger related costs of $1.0 million and $2.1 million, respectively. During the first six months of 2018, a $3.1 million provision for loan loss was recorded while in the first six months of 2017 a release of $600 thousand in provision for loan losses was recorded.

Net income for the second quarter and the first six months of 2018 was $7.8 million and $15.8 million, respectively, as compared to $8.4 million and $16.1 million in the same periods of 2017. Net income for the second quarter and first six months of 2018 included merger related costs of $1.0 million and $2.1 million, respectively. During the first six months of 2018, a $3.1 million provision for loan loss was recorded while in the first six months of 2017 a release of $600 thousand in provision for loan losses was recorded. Net interest income was $31.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $29.9 during the second quarter of 2017. The increase in net interest income of $1.1 million for the second quarter 2018 over the same period in 2017 was primarily the result of $212 million of average loan growth and higher yields on loans driven by Fed rate increases. These improvements were partially offset by increased funding costs. Net interest margin increased to 3.47% from 3.39% in the same period in the prior year due to the forgoing factors, plus growth in non-interest bearing deposits.

Net interest income was $62.6 million for the first six months of 2018 compared to $57.7 during the same period of 2017. The increase in net interest income of $4.9 million for the six month period of 2018 over the same period in 2017 was primarily the result of $226 million in average loan growth, higher yields on loans driven by Fed rate increases and recoveries of non-accrual interest. These improvements were partially offset by increased funding costs. Net interest margin increased to 3.52% from 3.32% in the same period in the prior year due to the above factors, plus growth in non-interest bearing deposits.

Total loan balances at June 30, 2018 were a record $2.785 billion, representing a $45.6 million or 1.7% increase from the $2.740 billion at December 31, 2017. The Bank believes this growth reflects continued focus on origination of high quality loans in the greater Los Angeles area, primarily real estate loans.

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2018 were $10.6 million compared to $9.9 million at December 31, 2017 and criticized loan totals increased to $47.0 million at June 30, 2018 from $17.1 million at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses increased to 1.34% at June 30, 2018 compared to 1.29% at December 31, 2017 reflecting the overall increase in non-performing assets and criticized loans. The coverage ratio related to non-performing loans at June 30, 2018 was 352% compared to 391% at the end of December 2017. During the first six months of 2018, a $3.1 million provision for loan loss was recorded, while in the first six months of 2017 a release of $600 thousand in provision for loan losses was recorded. The increased provision during 2018 was due to second quarter charge-offs of $1.2 million and the increase in the non-performing assets and criticized loans as of June 30, 2018.

Deposits grew to a total of $2.865 billion as of June 30, 2018, an increase of $4.8 million from December 31, 2017 even though certain higher rate public fund CDs totaling $140.4 million and money desk CDs totaling $53.4 million were not renewed during the period. Deposit increases during the six months were primarily in money market and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Non-interest bearing deposits increased 6.5% or $77.0 million to $1.177 billion at December 31, 2017, a result of a Bank wide focus on increasing deposits that was initiated a few years ago. Average non-interest bearing deposits grew $118.7 million or 10.7% during second quarter 2018 over the same period in 2017.

Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of core deposits were 47.4% and at June 30, 2018, a decrease from 47.9% at December 31, 2017. Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits at June 30, 2018 were 43.8% compared to 41.1% at December 31, 2017.

Non-interest expense includes a decrease in salary related expenses of $618 thousand, a decrease in deferral of loan origination costs of $1.0 million and an increase in professional services of $305 thousand during the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period of 2017. Net income for the second quarter of 2018 included merger related costs of $1.0 million primarily in professional services.

Non-interest expense includes an increase in salary related expenses of $329 thousand, a decrease in deferral of loan origination costs of $2.6 million and an increase in professional services of $1.6 million during the first six months as compared to the same period of 2017. Net income for the first six months of 2018 included merger related costs of $2.1 million primarily in professional services. Details of changes in non-interest income and non-interest expenses are provided in the financial reports attached to this document.

Community Bank’s capital ratios continue to exceed “well capitalized” regulatory requirements

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a $0.50 per share cash dividend (aggregating $1.6 million) on its outstanding common stock for common shareholders of record as of August 15, 2018 and payable on or about September 1, 2018. This represents the fifteenth consecutive quarter that the Bank has declared a dividend since introducing a formal dividend practice. The dividend was approved at the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on July 25, 2018. If the merger transaction with CVB and Citizens closes before the dividend record date of August 15, 2018, the dividend will not be paid.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

The Bank believes the presentation of net income before the effect of the tax rate change passed in the fourth quarter of 2017, and the effect of the tax rate change which are both non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of the operations and financial condition of the Bank. See the Statement on Non-GAAP measures and related table later in this document for additional disclosures and reconciliations.

Market Makers

CBank is pleased to include the following as market makers in Community Bank stock. Community Bank stock trades on OTC pink sheets under the ticket of CYHT. Contact information for our market makers is as follows:

Community Bank, partnering to be YOUR community bank, has offices in Anaheim, Burbank, Century City, Commerce, Corona, Glendale, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Laguna Niguel, Ontario, Pasadena, Redlands, Santa Clarita, Santa Fe Springs, South Bay, and Woodland Hills. For more information, visit the Community Bank Website at www.cbank.com.

This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning projections of revenues, income/loss, earnings/loss per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure, or other financial items, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future economic performance, or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and may include the words "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends," "hopes," "should," "estimates," or words of similar meaning. While the Bank believes that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could materially differ from projections for a variety of reasons, to include, but not limited to: failure of conditions to closing our transaction with CVB and Citizens,including as a result of failure to obtain regulatory approvals, the effect of, and our failure to comply with any regulatory orders we are or may become subject to; adverse economic conditions in California; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including political events, acts of war or terrorism, natural disasters such as wildfires and earthquakes) on the Bank's business; deterioration or malaise in economic conditions, including destabilizing factors in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact from any declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; the impact of regulatory action on the Bank and legislation affecting the financial services industry; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, other regulatory reform, and any related rules and regulations on our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; changes in our business plan; the effect of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate,securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers, including fintech businesses; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; changes in our capital position; our ability to attract and retain skilled executives and employees; changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing items.

COMMUNITY BANK - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Amounts in Thousands, except shares and per share data) For the Quarters Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Dollar Percent Dollar Percent INCOME STATEMENT 2017 2018 Change Change 2017 2018 Change Change Interest income $ 34,114 $ 36,043 $ 1,929 5.7 % $ 65,696 $ 72,368 $ 6,672 10.2 % Interest expense 4,192 5,013 821 19.6 % 8,001 9,724 1,723 21.5 % Net interest income 29,922 31,030 1,108 3.7 % 57,695 62,644 4,949 8.6 % Provision for loan losses 1,000 2,410 1,410 141.0 % (600 ) 3,060 3,660 (610.0 %) Net interest income after provision 28,922 28,620 (302 ) (1.0 %) 58,295 59,584 1,289 2.2 % Non-interest income 3,141 2,066 (1,075 ) (34.2 %) 5,122 4,061 (1,061 ) (20.7 %) Non-interest expense 18,436 19,566 1,130 6.1 % 37,166 41,216 4,050 10.9 % Income before income tax 13,627 11,120 (2,507 ) (18.4 %) 26,251 22,429 (3,822 ) (14.6 %) Income tax 5,273 3,307 (1,966 ) (37.3 %) 10,110 6,612 (3,498 ) (34.6 %) Net income $ 8,354 $ 7,813 $ (541 ) (6.5 %) $ 16,141 $ 15,817 $ (324 ) (2.0 %) As of As of June 30, Dollar Percent December 31, June 30, Dollar Percent BALANCE SHEET 2017 2018 Change Change 2017 2018 Change Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,386 $ 65,247 $ 5,861 9.9 % $ 44,298 $ 65,247 $ 20,949 47.3 % Investment securities 924,821 735,749 (189,072 ) (20.4 %) 837,415 735,749 (101,666 ) (12.1 %) FHLB Stock 17,512 17,250 (262 ) (1.5 %) 17,250 17,250 - - CRA bond investment - 9,644 9,644 100 % 9,589 9,644 55 0.6 % Non-owner occupied real estate loans 883,811 940,989 57,178 6.5 % 919,714 940,989 21,275 2.3 % Owner occupied real estate loans 1,145,592 1,220,106 74,514 6.5 % 1,191,757 1,220,106 28,349 2.4 % Total real estate loans 2,029,403 2,161,095 131,692 6.5 % 2,111,471 2,161,095 49,624 2.4 % Commercial & industrial loans 576,854 588,213 11,359 2.0 % 590,462 588,213 (2,249 ) (0.4 %) Other loans 43,433 36,107 (7,326 ) (16.9 %) 37,926 36,107 (1,819 ) (4.8 %) Total loans 2,649,690 2,785,415 135,725 5.1 % 2,739,859 2,785,415 45,556 1.7 % Loan loss reserve (34,824 ) (37,285 ) (2,461 ) 7.1 % (35,346 ) (37,285 ) (1,939 ) 5.5 % Net loans 2,614,866 2,748,130 133,264 5.1 % 2,704,513 2,748,130 43,617 1.6 % Other assets 132,863 138,042 5,179 3.9 % 134,333 138,042 3,709 2.8 % Total assets $ 3,749,448 $ 3,714,062 $ (35,386 ) (0.9 %) $ 3,737,809 $ 3,714,062 $ (23,747 ) (0.6 %) Earning assets $ 3,614,466 $ 3,571,189 $ (43,277 ) (1.2 %) $ 3,616,405 $ 3,571,189 $ (45,216 ) (1.3 %) Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,135,140 $ 1,254,480 $ 119,340 10.5 % $ 1,177,453 $ 1,254,480 $ 77,027 6.5 % Interest bearing deposits 1,611,711 1,610,493 (1,218 ) (0.1 %) 1,682,761 1,610,493 (72,268 ) (4.3 %) Total deposits 2,746,851 2,864,973 118,122 4.3 % 2,860,214 2,864,973 4,759 0.2 % Borrowings - short term 313,000 160,000 (153,000 ) (48.9 %) 197,500 160,000 (37,500 ) (19.0 %) Borrowings - long term 315,000 305,000 (10,000 ) (3.2 %) 305,000 305,000 - - Other liabilities 27,782 30,201 2,419 8.7 % 32,274 30,201 (2,073 ) (6.4 %) Total liabilities 3,402,633 3,360,174 (42,459 ) (1.2 %) 3,394,988 3,360,174 (34,814 ) (1.0 %) Stockholders' equity 346,815 353,888 7,073 2.0 % 352,410 353,888 1,478 0.4 % Total liabilities & stockholders'equity $ 3,749,448 $ 3,714,062 $ (35,386 ) (0.9 %) $ 3,747,398 $ 3,714,062 $ (33,336 ) (0.9 %) Shares outstanding 3,034,095 3,134,095 3,134,095 3,134,095 Selected Financial Data and Highlights For the Quarters Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Return on average equity 9.74 % 8.89 % 9.63 % 9.09 % Return on average assets 0.91 % 0.84 % 0.89 % 0.85 % Earning Asset Yields 3.87 % 4.04 % 3.78 % 4.06 % Cost of Funds 0.48 % 0.57 % 0.46 % 0.54 % Net interest margin 3.39 % 3.47 % 3.32 % 3.52 % Efficiency ratio 55.76 % 59.22 % 59.15 % 61.67 % Book value per common share $ 110.66 $ 112.92 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.67 $ 2.49 $ 5.15 $ 5.05 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.66 $ 2.48 $ 5.15 $ 5.01 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,134,095 3,134,095 3,132,839 3,134,095 Weighted average shares outstanding - dilutive 3,136,435 3,153,978 3,134,689 3,154,096 Dividend declared $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 June 30, Minimum Ratios for a CAPITAL RATIOS 2017 2018 Well-Capitalized Bank Tier 1 leverage capital 9.39 % 9.88 % 5.00 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.97 % 11.32 % 8.00 % Total risk-based capital 12.11 % 12.50 % 10.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital 10.97 % 11.32 % 6.50 %

COMMUNITY BANK - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Amounts in Thousands, except per share data) As of BALANCE SHEET June 30, 2017 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,386 $ 48,546 $ 44,298 $ 46,420 $ 65,247 Investments 924,821 887,257 837,415 780,183 735,749 FHLB Stock 17,512 17,250 17,250 17,250 17,250 CRA bond investments - 1,360 9,589 9,603 9,644 Non-owner occupied real estate loans 883,811 883,199 919,714 910,227 940,989 Owner occupied real estate loans 1,145,592 1,175,410 1,191,757 1,219,430 1,220,106 Total real estate loans 2,029,403 2,058,609 2,111,471 2,129,657 2,161,095 Commercial & industrial loans 576,854 585,369 590,462 596,754 588,213 Other loans 43,433 43,303 37,926 38,212 36,107 Total loans 2,649,690 2,687,281 2,739,859 2,764,623 2,785,415 Loan loss reserve (34,824 ) (35,345 ) (35,346 ) (36,026 ) (37,285 ) Net loans 2,614,866 2,651,936 2,704,513 2,728,597 2,748,130 Other assets 132,863 134,363 134,333 138,320 138,042 Total assets $ 3,749,448 $ 3,740,712 $ 3,747,398 $ 3,720,373 $ 3,714,062 Earning assets $ 3,614,466 $ 3,603,279 $ 3,616,405 $ 3,584,759 $ 3,571,189 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,135,140 $ 1,188,818 $ 1,177,453 $ 1,206,049 $ 1,254,480 Interest bearing deposits 1,611,711 1,682,461 1,682,761 1,617,713 1,610,493 Total deposits 2,746,851 2,871,279 2,860,214 2,823,762 2,864,973 Borrowings - short term 313,000 166,000 197,500 212,000 160,000 Borrowings - long term 315,000 315,000 305,000 305,000 305,000 Other liabilities 27,782 31,888 32,274 29,709 30,201 Total liabilities 3,402,633 3,384,167 3,394,988 3,370,471 3,360,174 Stockholders' equity 346,815 356,545 352,410 349,902 353,888 Total liabilities & stockholders 'equity $ 3,749,448 $ 3,740,712 $ 3,747,398 $ 3,720,373 $ 3,714,062 DEPOSIT COMPONENTS Treasury deposits $ 407,647 $ 416,431 $ 400,752 $ 301,212 $ 219,611 Core Bank deposits 2,339,204 2,454,848 2,459,462 2,522,550 2,645,362 Total Deposits $ 2,746,851 $ 2,871,279 $ 2,860,214 $ 2,823,762 $ 2,864,973 Core deposits / total deposits 85.2 % 85.5 % 86.0 % 89.3 % 92.3 % Non-interest bearing deposits/core deposits 48.5 % 48.4 % 47.9 % 47.8 % 47.4 % As of CAPITAL RATIOS June 30, 2017 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.39 % 9.50 % 9.43 % 9.66 % 9.88 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.97 % 11.14 % 10.91 % 11.12 % 11.32 % Total risk-based capital 12.11 % 12.29 % 12.04 % 12.26 % 12.50 % Common equity tier 1 capital 10.97 % 11.14 % 10.91 % 11.12 % 11.32 % For the Quarters Ended INCOME STATEMENT June 30, 2017 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Interest income $ 34,114 $ 35,256 $ 35,126 $ 36,325 $ 36,043 Interest expense 4,192 4,439 4,400 4,711 5,013 Net interest income 29,922 30,817 30,726 31,614 31,030 Provision for loan losses 1,000 (4,000 ) 104 650 2,410 Net interest income after provision 28,922 34,817 30,622 30,964 28,620 Non-interest income 3,141 2,353 1,903 1,995 2,066 Non-interest expense 18,436 20,598 21,123 21,650 19,566 Income before income tax 13,627 16,572 11,402 11,309 11,120 Income tax 5,273 6,431 10,960 3,305 3,307 Net income $ 8,354 $ 10,141 $ 442 $ 8,004 $ 7,813 For the Quarters Ended PERFORMANCE AND PER SHARE DATA June 30, 2017 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Return on average equity 9.74 % 11.40 % 0.49 % 9.29 % 8.89 % Return on average equity before effect of tax rate change 1) 9.74 % 11.40 % 8.00 % 9.29 % 8.89 % Return on average assets 0.91 % 1.08 % 0.05 % 0.87 % 0.84 % Return on average assets before effect of tax rate change 1) 0.91 % 1.08 % 0.76 % 0.87 % 0.84 % Earning Asset Yields 3.87 % 3.88 % 3.84 % 4.09 % 4.04 % Cost of Funds 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.48 % 0.53 % 0.57 % Net interest margin 3.39 % 3.39 % 3.36 % 3.56 % 3.47 % Efficiency ratio 55.76 % 62.29 % 64.85 % 64.05 % 59.22 % Book value per common share $ 110.66 $ 113.76 $ 112.44 $ 111.64 $ 112.92 Earnings per share - basic $ 2.67 $ 3.24 $ 0.14 $ 2.55 $ 2.49 Earnings per share - basic before effect of tax rate change 1) $ 2.67 $ 3.24 $ 2.30 $ 2.55 $ 2.49 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.66 $ 3.23 $ 0.14 $ 2.54 $ 2.48 Diluted earnings per common share before effect of tax rate change 1) $ 2.66 $ 3.23 $ 2.29 $ 2.54 $ 2.48 1 ) See Statement of non-GAAP measures at the end of this document For the Quarters Ended June 30, 2017 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Interest income Loans $ 28,702 $ 30,064 $ 30,048 $ 31,498 $ 31,393 Securities 5,045 4,790 4,619 4,399 4,164 FHLB dividends 314 320 307 304 298 CRA investments - - 22 55 110 Interest bearing bank balances 53 82 130 69 78 Total interest income $ 34,114 $ 35,256 $ 35,126 $ 36,325 $ 36,043 Interest expense Money market 837 1,034 1,344 1,505 1,719 CD's 1,438 1,522 1,485 1,221 940 Other interest bearing deposits 35 36 37 41 45 Borrowings - Short term (<92 days) 641 633 342 778 1,131 Borrowings - long term 1,241 1,214 1,192 1,166 1,178 Total interest expense $ 4,192 $ 4,439 $ 4,400 $ 4,711 $ 5,013 For the Quarters Ended June 30, 2017 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits $ 1,022 $ 1,013 $ 1,025 $ 977 $ 970 International income 264 256 243 269 294 Fees and commissions 239 232 160 154 180 Bank owned life insurance 384 417 365 603 377 Gain on sale of OREO / fixed/ other assets 521 1 (50 ) (13 ) 32 Gain (loss) on sale of securities - 104 56 (191 ) 58 Gain on sale of loans 19 56 30 118 6 Swap fee income 494 - - - 60 Other non-interest income 198 274 74 78 89 Total non-interest income $ 3,141 $ 2,353 $ 1,903 $ 1,995 $ 2,066 Non-interest expense Salary and employee benefits 14,302 15,181 15,538 15,542 13,684 Deferral of loan origination costs (1,896 ) (1,492 ) (1,229 ) (986 ) (889 ) Occupancy 1,640 1,776 1,682 1,733 1,824 Professional Services 1,000 1,126 2,274 1,905 1,305 FDIC Insurance 355 339 239 329 322 Net OREO expense 21 3 43 3 5 Data processing 908 1,059 627 931 858 Other expense 2,106 2,606 1,949 2,193 2,457 Total non-interest expense $ 18,436 $ 20,598 $ 21,123 $ 21,650 $ 19,566

COMMUNITY BANK - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Amounts in Thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 Interest income Loans $ 54,826 $ 62,891 Securities 10,076 8,563 FHLB dividends 708 602 CRA investments - 165 Interest bearing bank balances 86 147 Total interest income $ 65,696 $ 72,368 Interest expense Money market 1,637 3,224 CD's 2,654 2,161 Other interest bearing deposits 75 86 Borrowings - Short term (<92 days) 1,201 1,909 Borrowings - long term 2,434 2,344 Total interest expense $ 8,001 $ 9,724 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits $ 2,043 $ 1,947 International income 470 563 Fees and commissions 535 334 Bank owned life insurance 737 980 Gain on sale of OREO / fixed/ other assets 529 19 Gain (loss) on sale of securities (15 ) (133 ) Gain on sale of loans 82 124 Swap fee income 494 60 Other non-interest income 247 167 Total non-interest income $ 5,122 $ 4,061 Non-interest expense Salary and employee benefits 28,897 29,226 Deferral of loan origination costs (4,467 ) (1,875 ) Occupancy 3,350 3,557 Professional Services 1,575 3,210 FDIC Insurance 663 651 Net OREO expense 60 8 Data processing 1,715 1,789 Other expense 5,373 4,650 Total non-interest expense $ 37,166 $ 41,216

COMMUNITY BANK - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELDS (Unaudited) Quarters Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2017 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Loans and leases $ 2,563,327 $ 28,702 4.49 % $ 2,652,270 $ 30,064 4.50 % $ 2,702,750 $ 30,048 4.41 % $ 2,750,908 $ 31,498 4.64 % $ 2,775,502 $ 31,393 4.54 % Investment securities 937,691 5,045 2.15 % 911,808 4,790 2.10 % 867,418 4,619 2.13 % 807,118 4,399 2.18 % 759,938 4,164 2.19 % FHLB Stock/Dividends 18,388 314 6.85 % 17,378 320 7.31 % 17,250 307 7.06 % 17,250 304 7.15 % 17,250 298 6.93 % CRA Bond Investments 0 0 0.00 % 489 0 0.00 % 3,870 22 2.26 % 9,599 55 2.32 % 9,608 110 4.59 % FFSold/Fed balances/Due from Time 20,743 53 1.01 % 27,274 82 1.18 % 39,739 130 1.28 % 20,670 69 1.34 % 20,052 78 1.54 % Total Earning Assets 3,540,149 34,114 3.87 % 3,609,219 35,256 3.88 % 3,631,027 35,126 3.84 % 3,605,545 36,325 4.09 % 3,582,350 36,043 4.04 % Nonearning assets 139,026 129,711 135,599 137,083 136,808 Total Assets $ 3,679,175 $ 3,738,930 $ 3,766,626 $ 3,742,628 $ 3,719,158 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits 588,910 1,438 0.98 % 570,096 1,522 1.06 % 530,375 1,485 1.11 % 437,634 1,221 1.13 % 320,160 940 1.18 % Interest bearing demand 75,851 29 0.15 % 75,528 29 0.15 % 73,327 30 0.16 % 79,161 35 0.18 % 75,123 39 0.21 % Money market 880,323 837 0.38 % 979,452 1,034 0.42 % 1,071,997 1,344 0.50 % 1,100,063 1,505 0.55 % 1,117,237 1,719 0.62 % Savings and other 44,248 6 0.05 % 47,567 7 0.06 % 48,725 7 0.06 % 47,892 6 0.05 % 48,904 6 0.05 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,589,332 2,310 0.58 % 1,672,643 2,592 0.61 % 1,724,424 2,866 0.66 % 1,664,750 2,767 0.67 % 1,561,424 2,704 0.69 % Borrowings - short term 288,088 641 0.89 % 212,728 633 1.18 % 109,635 342 1.24 % 204,394 778 1.54 % 239,165 1,131 1.90 % Borrowings - long term 313,494 1,241 1.59 % 315,000 1,214 1.53 % 305,109 1,192 1.55 % 305,000 1,166 1.55 % 305,000 1,178 1.55 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,190,914 4,192 0.77 % 2,200,371 4,439 0.80 % 2,139,168 4,400 0.82 % 2,174,144 4,711 0.88 % 2,105,589 5,013 0.95 % Non-interest bearing deposits 1,113,374 1,154,496 1,236,292 1,186,605 1,232,045 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 31,019 31,037 33,387 32,469 29,044 Total Liabilities 3,335,307 3,385,904 3,408,847 3,393,218 3,366,678 Shareholders' equity 343,868 353,026 357,779 349,410 352,480 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,679,175 $ 3,738,930 $ 3,766,626 $ 3,742,628 $ 3,719,158 Net Interest Spread 3.10 % 3.08 % 3.02 % 3.21 % 3.09 % Effect of noninterest-bearing sources 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.38 % Net Interest Income $ 29,922 $ 30,817 $ 30,726 $ 31,614 $ 31,030 Net Interest Margin 3.39 % 3.39 % 3.36 % 3.56 % 3.47 % Total Cost of Deposits 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.39 %

COMMUNITY BANK - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ALLL Trend and Statistics (Unaudited) (Amounts in Thousands) For the Quarters Ended ALLL ROLLFORWARD June 30, 2017 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Beginning Balance $ 33,449 $ 34,824 $ 35,345 $ 35,346 $ 36,026 Provision for / (Release of) Loan Losses 1,000 (4,000 ) 104 650 2,410 Charge Offs (24 ) (156 ) (215 ) (35 ) (1,178 ) Recoveries 399 4,677 112 65 27 Net Charge Offs 375 4,521 (103 ) 30 (1,151 ) Ending Balance $ 34,824 $ 35,345 $ 35,346 $ 36,026 $ 37,285 Period End Loan Balance $ 2,649,690 $ 2,687,281 $ 2,739,859 $ 2,764,623 $ 2,785,415 Average Loan Balance for the period $ 2,563,327 $ 2,652,270 $ 2,702,750 $ 2,750,908 $ 2,775,502 ASSET QUALITY INDICATORS Non-Performing Loans 12,157 3,951 9,041 9,920 10,592 OREO - 825 825 825 - Total Non-Performing Assets (NPA) $ 12,157 $ 4,776 $ 9,866 $ 10,745 $ 10,592 Criticized Loan Totals $ 22,366 $ 26,954 $ 17,097 $ 34,774 $ 47,039 Loans and Leases 30 - 89 days past due 701 1,624 4,175 3,653 1,995 Loans and Leases >89 days past due - - - - 1 Total Delinquent Loans and Leases $ 701 $ 1,624 $ 4,175 $ 3,653 $ 1,996 Delinquent Loans and Leases to Total Loans 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.07 % Net Charge Offs to Avg Loans (Annualized) 0.06 % 0.68 % (0.02 %) 0.00 % -0.17 % NPL as a % of Total Loans 0.46 % 0.15 % 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.38 % NPA as a % of Total Loans + OREO 0.46 % 0.18 % 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.38 % ALLL/Non Performing loans 286.5 % 894.6 % 391.0 % 363.2 % 352.0 % ALLL as a % of Total Loans 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.29 % 1.30 % 1.34 %

COMMUNITY BANK

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Calculation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures (unaudited)

(Amounts in Thousands, except shares and per share data)

Community Bank believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Bank. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

For the Quarters Ended June 30, 2017 September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Selected Financial Data and Highlights Net income 8,354 10,141 442 8,004 7,813 Effect of tax rate change - - 6,771 - - Net income before effect of tax rate change $ 8,354 $ 10,141 $ 7,213 $ 8,004 $ 7,813 Statutory income tax rate 41.1 % 41.1 % 41.1 % 29.6 % 29.6 % Effective income tax rate 38.7 % 38.8 % 96.1 % 29.2 % 29.7 % Return on average equity 9.74 % 11.40 % 0.49 % 9.29 % 8.89 % Effect of tax rate change 0.00 0.00 7.51 0.00 0.00 Return on average equity before effect of tax rate change 9.74 % 11.40 % 8.00 % 9.29 % 8.89 % Return on average assets 0.91 % 1.08 % 0.05 % 0.87 % 0.84 % Effect of tax rate change 0.00 0.00 0.71 0.00 0.00 Return on average assets before the effect of tax rate change 0.91 % 1.08 % 0.76 % 0.87 % 0.84 % Earnings per share - basic $ 2.67 $ 3.24 $ 0.14 $ 2.55 $ 2.49 Effect of tax rate change 0.00 0.00 2.16 0.00 0.00 Earnings per share - basic before effect of tax rate change $ 2.67 $ 3.24 $ 2.30 $ 2.55 $ 2.49 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.66 $ 3.23 $ 0.14 $ 2.54 $ 2.48 Effect of tax rate change 0.00 0.00 2.15 0.00 0.00 Earnings per share - diluted before effect of tax rate change $ 2.66 $ 3.23 $ 2.29 $ 2.54 $ 2.48 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,134,095 3,134,095 3,134,095 3,134,095 3,134,095 Weighted average shares outstanding - dilutive 3,136,435 3,138,277 3,143,534 3,154,255 3,153,978

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005597/en/