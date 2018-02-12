Community Banks vs Big Banks: What’s Best for You?

There's no 'one size fits all' when it comes to finding the type of bank that's best for you. It's a matter of evaluating what's most important for you in a banking relationship. While the general services of both community banks and big banks are fairly similar, there are several points of differentiation.

Below we offer insight into these differences, as well as a few ways in which community banks and big banks are unexpectedly similar.



Community Bank Advantages

Better Interest Rates

With more flexibility, community banks may be able to offer more attractive rates to their customers. According to Business Insider: 'Community banks tend to offer better interest rates to consumers.'



Personalized Service

It's no surprise: if you're part of a smaller community, you'll likely get more attention from your local bank. You can be fairly sure that if you're taking out a loan, you'll have the same loan officer during the entire process.

Additionally, while the trend towards electronic banking has enhanced convenience, it's still beneficial to have easier access to a real person when needed. The Huffington Post states: 'Most big banks have cut back on providing their customers with access to bank tellers for regular transactions such as deposits and withdrawals.'



Local Focus

Inherently, the big banks are corporate. But the Huffington Post points out the difference in structure of local banks 'Community members sit on the board of directors of these banks and act with the community's best interest in mind. The primary lenders to farmers and small businesses are community banks. This lending relationship goes all the way back to the beginning of banking in the United States.'

Furthermore, Forbes states: 'Small banks serve the economy well: they are a source of essential finance for households and businesses. Small local banks are widely believed, to be more effective providers of finance to local businesses than large national, because local knowledge makes their staff better able to assess risk, and proximity to households and businesses makes them better able to manage relationships.'



Lending Flexibility

Unlike big banks, community banks have the flexibility to consider a wider range of factors when making loans. The Business Insider says that local banks can also look at your family history and character when judging your risk.

Also, if you don't fit the standard lending profile, community banks could be a better option. Realtor.com offers this example: 'Say you're self-employed. Digging up tax returns, profit and loss statements, and business balance sheets isn't a walk in the park for any self-employed home buyer, but a local lender may be more willing to help you through it.'

The Institute of Local Self-Reliance highlights the difference in focus between community banks and big banks: The largest 20 banks, which now control 57 percent of all bank assets, devote only 18 percent of their commercial loan portfolios to small business.



Lower Fees

Some big bank customers complain of getting 'nickeled and dimed' for services. In this vein, Intuit Quickbooks states: Big banks typically have higher fees than smaller banks and rarely offer free checking.

Big Bank Advantages

Wider Reach

If you're traveling out of your region, it's likely easier to find a branch of a big bank. This could make it simpler if you're searching for an ATM.



Deeper Pockets

Unsurprisingly, bigger banks tend to have a larger pool of funds from which to draw. Community banks don't have the funds to loan tens of millions of dollars for big enterprises or construction projects.

Too Close to Call

Tech Features

Big banks tend to have the latest technological features. However, customers are often surprised to find out that community banks often offer the exact same features.

For example, The Bank of Southside Virginia was an early adopter of many now industry standard technological features.



FDIC Backing

Remembering 'Too Big to Fail', many assume the government only protects large corporate banks. But the same protection is offered to the customers of small community banks. According to Forbes: 'Small banks have simple operations which are easy to understand, the FDIC can and does step in early when they start getting into trouble.'

Conclusion

These are just a few of the many aspects of banking to consider when deciding between a large or small institution. Ultimately, your decision hinges upon on your needs and preferences.