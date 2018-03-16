Log in
Comorian Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/16/2018 | 05:09pm CET

The "Governance, Risk and Compliance - The Comorian Insurance Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance - The Comorian Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Comoros.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the Scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights:

  • The Comorian insurance industry is regulated by the CRCA at the regional level and by the BCC at the national level
  • Composite insurance is not permitted in the Comoros.
  • Insurance companies from CIMA member states are permitted to operate in the Comoros without a license.
  • 100% FDI is permitted in the Comorian insurance industry.
  • Key classes of compulsory insurance include motor third-party liability insurance and professional indemnity insurance for insurance intermediaries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulation

2.3 Legislation and Market Practice by Type of Insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.8 Taxation

2.9 Legal System

3 APPENDIX

Companies Mentioned

  • Africa Re
  • Cica Re
  • Zep Re

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pj3tk6/comorian?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
