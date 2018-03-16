Company Profile for Incorta

Utilizing the industry’s first Direct Data Mapping engine, Incorta aggregates large, complex business data in real time, eliminating the need to reshape your data. By keeping data in its original form, Incorta accelerates the time required to roll out new analytic applications from months to days, and reduces query and reporting times from hours to seconds. With Google-like search and direct integration with Excel, Tableau, and other visualization tools, Incorta allows business users to easily, securely tap into their enterprise data with a single, complete self-service analytics platform.

Company: Incorta Headquarters Address: 2755 Campus Dr. San Mateo, CA 94404 Main Telephone: 1 (650) 250-1481 Website: www.incorta.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Software Key Executives: CEO: Osama Elkady Public Relations Contact: Emily Lewis Phone: 6174171463 Email: [email protected]

