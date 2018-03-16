Log in
Company Profile for Incorta

03/16/2018 | 03:21pm CET

Utilizing the industry’s first Direct Data Mapping engine, Incorta aggregates large, complex business data in real time, eliminating the need to reshape your data. By keeping data in its original form, Incorta accelerates the time required to roll out new analytic applications from months to days, and reduces query and reporting times from hours to seconds. With Google-like search and direct integration with Excel, Tableau, and other visualization tools, Incorta allows business users to easily, securely tap into their enterprise data with a single, complete self-service analytics platform.

Company:   Incorta
 
Headquarters Address: 2755 Campus Dr.
San Mateo, CA 94404
 
Main Telephone: 1 (650) 250-1481
 
Website:

www.incorta.com

 
Type of Organization: Private
 
Industry: Software
 
Key Executives: CEO: Osama Elkady
 
Public Relations
Contact: Emily Lewis
Phone: 6174171463
Email:

[email protected]


© Business Wire 2018
