Company Profile for Incorta

Utilizing the industry’s first Direct Data Mapping engine, Incorta
aggregates large, complex business data in real time, eliminating the
need to reshape your data. By keeping data in its original form, Incorta
accelerates the time required to roll out new analytic applications from
months to days, and reduces query and reporting times from hours to
seconds. With Google-like search and direct integration with Excel,
Tableau, and other visualization tools, Incorta allows business users to
easily, securely tap into their enterprise data with a single, complete
self-service analytics platform.
|
Company:
|
|
Incorta
|
|
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
|
2755 Campus Dr.
|
|
|
San Mateo, CA 94404
|
|
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
|
1 (650) 250-1481
|
|
|
|
Website:
|
|
www.incorta.com
|
|
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
|
Private
|
|
|
|
Industry:
|
|
Software
|
|
|
|
Key Executives:
|
|
CEO: Osama Elkady
|
|
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Emily Lewis
|
Phone:
|
|
6174171463
|
Email:
|
|
[email protected]
