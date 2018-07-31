Competitor Analysis: PD-1 and PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Competitor
Analysis: PD-1 and PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors 2018"
This report analyzes the competitive field of PD-1 and PD-L1 Immune
Checkpoint Inhibitors as of June 2018 in a tabulated format with
structured listings of industry-relevant data. The report describes the
lead indications of each unique molecule in the most advanced R&D stage
separately for regulated and less regulated markets and differentiates
between specific and bi- or multispecific molecules.
Five antibody products targeting the programmed death receptor 1 (PD-1)
or the programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) have been approved. Combined
sales of the four checkpoint inhibitors marketed in the year 2017
exceeded US$ 10 bln with double and triple digit growth rates,
respectively, compared with sales of the previous year. The enormous
clinical and commercial success is attracting many biopharmaceutical
companies, not only from countries with regulated pharmaceutical markets
(USA; Europe, Japan), but also from countries with less regulated
markets, especially China.
Analysis of the PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor pipeline revealed 41
unique molecules in clinical development by pharmaceutical companies, of
which 12% are bispecific molecules and 27% are only developed so far in
less regulated countries. Further 15 unique molecules are undergoing
IND-enabling studies or have already applied for clinical trial of which
40% are bispecific molecules. Most of the molecules are recombinant
antibodies or antibody fusion proteins, but some other treatment
modalities, such as small molecules, are also appearing in the pipeline.
The report includes a compilation of currently active projects in
research and development of mostly recombinant antibodies, but also
fusion proteins, small molecules and RNAi targeting programmed death
receptor 1 (PD-1) or the programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). In addition,
the report lists company-specific R&D pipelines of PD-1 and PD-L1
checkpoint inhibitors.
Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing
information on:
-
Drug Codes
-
Target / Mechanism of Action
-
Class of Compound
-
Company
-
Product Category
-
Indication
-
R&D Stage
-
Additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of
information
Key Topics Covered
1. PD-1 and PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors 2018
1.1 PD-1 Receptor Antagonists:
-
Approved and Marketed PD-1 Antagonists
-
Specific PD-1 Antagonists in Clinical Development for Regulated Markets
-
Bispecific PD-1 Antagonists in Clinical Development for Regulated
Markets
-
Specific PD-1 Antagonists in Clinical Development for Less Regulated
Markets
-
Specific PD-1 Antagonists in Non- or Pre-Clinical Development
-
Bispecific PD-1 Antagonists in Non- or Pre-Clinical Development
1.2 PD-L1 Inhibitors:
-
Approved and Marketed PD-L1 Inhibitors
-
Specific PD-L1 Inhibitors in Clinical Development for Regulated Markets
-
Bispecific PD-L1 Inhibitors in Clinical Development for Regulated
Markets
-
Specific PD-L1 Inhibitors in Clinical Development for Less Regulated
Markets
-
Specific PD-L1 Inhibitors in Non- and Preclinical Development
-
Bi-and Multi-Specific PD-L1 Inhibitors in Non- and Preclinical
Development
2. Corporate PD-1 and PD-L1 Checkpoint Inhibitor R&D Pipelines
