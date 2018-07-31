Log in
Competitor Analysis: PD-1 and PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/31/2018 | 04:32pm CEST

The "Competitor Analysis: PD-1 and PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the competitive field of PD-1 and PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as of June 2018 in a tabulated format with structured listings of industry-relevant data. The report describes the lead indications of each unique molecule in the most advanced R&D stage separately for regulated and less regulated markets and differentiates between specific and bi- or multispecific molecules.

Five antibody products targeting the programmed death receptor 1 (PD-1) or the programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) have been approved. Combined sales of the four checkpoint inhibitors marketed in the year 2017 exceeded US$ 10 bln with double and triple digit growth rates, respectively, compared with sales of the previous year. The enormous clinical and commercial success is attracting many biopharmaceutical companies, not only from countries with regulated pharmaceutical markets (USA; Europe, Japan), but also from countries with less regulated markets, especially China.

Analysis of the PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor pipeline revealed 41 unique molecules in clinical development by pharmaceutical companies, of which 12% are bispecific molecules and 27% are only developed so far in less regulated countries. Further 15 unique molecules are undergoing IND-enabling studies or have already applied for clinical trial of which 40% are bispecific molecules. Most of the molecules are recombinant antibodies or antibody fusion proteins, but some other treatment modalities, such as small molecules, are also appearing in the pipeline.

The report includes a compilation of currently active projects in research and development of mostly recombinant antibodies, but also fusion proteins, small molecules and RNAi targeting programmed death receptor 1 (PD-1) or the programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). In addition, the report lists company-specific R&D pipelines of PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors.

Competitor projects are listed in a tabular format providing information on:

  • Drug Codes
  • Target / Mechanism of Action
  • Class of Compound
  • Company
  • Product Category
  • Indication
  • R&D Stage
  • Additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information

Key Topics Covered

1. PD-1 and PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors 2018

1.1 PD-1 Receptor Antagonists:

  • Approved and Marketed PD-1 Antagonists
  • Specific PD-1 Antagonists in Clinical Development for Regulated Markets
  • Bispecific PD-1 Antagonists in Clinical Development for Regulated Markets
  • Specific PD-1 Antagonists in Clinical Development for Less Regulated Markets
  • Specific PD-1 Antagonists in Non- or Pre-Clinical Development
  • Bispecific PD-1 Antagonists in Non- or Pre-Clinical Development

1.2 PD-L1 Inhibitors:

  • Approved and Marketed PD-L1 Inhibitors
  • Specific PD-L1 Inhibitors in Clinical Development for Regulated Markets
  • Bispecific PD-L1 Inhibitors in Clinical Development for Regulated Markets
  • Specific PD-L1 Inhibitors in Clinical Development for Less Regulated Markets
  • Specific PD-L1 Inhibitors in Non- and Preclinical Development
  • Bi-and Multi-Specific PD-L1 Inhibitors in Non- and Preclinical Development

2. Corporate PD-1 and PD-L1 Checkpoint Inhibitor R&D Pipelines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h2j844/competitor?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
