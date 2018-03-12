Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Complete Teardown Analysis of Infineon's 1200V CoolSiCTM MOSFET Module DF11MR12W1M1_B11 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 05:58am EDT

The "1200V CoolSiCTM MOSFET Module DF11MR12W1M1_B11, from Infineon Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market outlook for SiC devices is promising, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% from 2016 - 2020. This will increase to 40% from 2020 - 2022 due to growth in industrial applications. In total, the SiC market will exceed $1B in 2022. In the photovoltaic sector, SiC devices have an actual value of $71M, which will increase by around 28% in 2022. The reason for this relates to market forces pushing for loss reduction, not only for the sake of improved efficiency but also for smaller packages.

Capitalizing on Infineon's years of experience and know-how, the CoolSiC MOSFET product line enables drastically new system designs compared to the usual silicon-based converters. Infineon's new boost converter targets the entire photovoltaic conversion chain (inverter, battery charging, and energy storage). Based on a 1200V 23m? SiC Trench MOSFET, this product's best-in-class performance enables highly efficient energy harvesting.

Supported by a full teardown of the module's components and housing, this report reveals Infineon's innovative assets, such as its unique shifted doping implantation design, which brings several advantages to the 1200V SiC MOSFET: superior gate-oxide reliability, switching performance and conduction losses, the highest transconductance level (gain), a threshold voltage of Vth = 4 V, and short-circuit robustness.

Another of this module's assets is the use of cutting-edge SiC Schottky Diodes from Infineon's thinQ! product line. This component is based on an MPS (merged-pin-Schottky) structure that combines the shielding of the electric field from the Schottky barrier and an increased surge current capability via hole injection.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Company Profile

3. Physical Analysis

4. Cost Analysis

5. Price Analysis

6. Comparison

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n6gqwr/complete_teardown?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aBLUE STAR : Eyes 10% market share by 2021
AQ
11:14aDEXCOM : Labour Department flounders as managers resign in droves
AQ
11:14aMANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool legend Carragher sorry after spitting on Manchester United fan
AQ
11:14aFTE NETWORKS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:14aDEXCOM : Labour Department flounders as managers resign in droves
AQ
11:14aGLOBAL NANOCATALYSTS STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT 2018 : Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues 2016-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:13aWAFRAH FOR INDUSTRY AND DEVELOPMENT SJSC : Supply of Food Products (Milk)
AQ
11:13aSAFRAN : Expects more deals in commercial aerospace market
AQ
11:13aOFFICE EQUIPMENT : Purchase of Office Equipment for Legislative Office
AQ
11:13aSATS : Supply, Delivery, Installation Testing, Commissioning and Training of Tray Sealing Machine
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
3E.ON : Innogy shares soar in pre-market on break-up plans
4WTI : German Energy Titans in Deal
5SUBSEA 7 : SUBSEA 7 : awarded contract offshore Azerbaijan

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.