Complete Teardown Analysis of Infineon's 1200V CoolSiCTM MOSFET Module DF11MR12W1M1_B11 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The market outlook for SiC devices is promising, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% from 2016 - 2020. This will increase to 40% from 2020 - 2022 due to growth in industrial applications. In total, the SiC market will exceed $1B in 2022. In the photovoltaic sector, SiC devices have an actual value of $71M, which will increase by around 28% in 2022. The reason for this relates to market forces pushing for loss reduction, not only for the sake of improved efficiency but also for smaller packages.

Capitalizing on Infineon's years of experience and know-how, the CoolSiC MOSFET product line enables drastically new system designs compared to the usual silicon-based converters. Infineon's new boost converter targets the entire photovoltaic conversion chain (inverter, battery charging, and energy storage). Based on a 1200V 23m? SiC Trench MOSFET, this product's best-in-class performance enables highly efficient energy harvesting.

Supported by a full teardown of the module's components and housing, this report reveals Infineon's innovative assets, such as its unique shifted doping implantation design, which brings several advantages to the 1200V SiC MOSFET: superior gate-oxide reliability, switching performance and conduction losses, the highest transconductance level (gain), a threshold voltage of Vth = 4 V, and short-circuit robustness.

Another of this module's assets is the use of cutting-edge SiC Schottky Diodes from Infineon's thinQ! product line. This component is based on an MPS (merged-pin-Schottky) structure that combines the shielding of the electric field from the Schottky barrier and an increased surge current capability via hole injection.

