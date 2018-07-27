Complimentary Technical Snapshots on Bank of America and Three More Banking Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: BSAC, BNS, and HOMB

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2018 / If you want a free Stock Review on BAC sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com covers the Money Center Banks space, which comprises banks that are located in a financial center, such as New York or San Francisco, and deal in national and international financial markets. Under evaluation this morning are these four stocks: Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC), Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC), The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), and Home Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Banco Santander-Chile

Shares in Santiago, Chile headquartered Banco Santander-Chile saw a slight decline of 0.15%, ending Thursday's trading session at $32.70. The stock recorded a trading volume of 379,685 shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.25% in the last month and 21.61% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.05% and 2.16% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.99.

On July 13th, 2018, Banco Santander-Chile announced that its the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Rodrigo Vergara as an independent director to fill the seat previously held by Mr. Raimundo Monge, who resigned from the Board. Furthermore, the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Claudio Melandri, designated Mr. Vergara as first Vice President of the Board, and Mr. Orlando Poblete as second Vice President. Get the full research report on BSAC for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BSAC

Bank of America

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America Corp.'s stock declined slightly by 0.42%, closing the day at $30.94 with a total trading volume of 46.10 million shares. The Company?s shares have advanced 8.41% in the past month, 2.89% in the previous three months, and 27.80% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.79% and 4.34% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide, have an RSI of 67.06.

On July 16th, 2018, Bank of America reported its Q2 2018 financial results.Net income for Q2 2018 was $6.8 billion; diluted earnings per share were $0.63; and revenue, net of interest expense, was $22.6 billion. Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $827 million, and noninterest expense was $13.3 billion. Access the free research report on BAC now by signing up at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BAC

Bank of Nova Scotia

On Thursday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered The Bank of Nova Scotia recorded a trading volume of 611,171 shares. The stock ended the day 0.53% lower at $58.45. The Company's shares have advanced 2.62% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.48%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 57.22.

On July 11th, 2018, Bank of Nova Scotia, operating as Scotiabank, announced an increase in its Canadian dollar prime lending rate from 3.45% to 3.70%, effective July 12th, 2018. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on BNS at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BNS

Home Bancshares

Conway, Arkansas headquartered Home Bancshares Inc.'s stock rose 2.06%, finishing yesterday's session at $23.27 with a total trading volume of 702,539 shares. The stock is trading above their 50-day moving average by 0.39%. Shares of the Company, which operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities, have an RSI of 53.01.

On July 25th, 2018, Home Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.12 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on September 05th, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 15th, 2018. This cash dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 9.1%, increase over the $0.11 cash dividend paid during Q2 2018. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on HOMB at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HOMB

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 21 32 044 483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities