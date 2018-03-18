Log in
Concerns Over Protectionism, North Korea Dominate Asean-Australia Summit

03/18/2018 | 11:29am CET

By Rob Taylor

SYDNEY--Southeast Asian leaders and Australia's prime minister pledged to strengthen economic ties to confront the growing backlash against globalization and called on North Korea to end its nuclear and missile program.

Concluding a summit aimed at binding Australia more closely to its neighbors amid China's growing regional influence and uncertainty over the U.S.'s commitment to Asia, regional leaders also warned against rising protectionism, in what appeared to be a veiled criticism of the White House's tariff plans.

"As highly trade-orientated economies, we reaffirm our support to enhance trade and investment, as well as resisting all forms of protectionism," the leaders said in joint statement at the end of the weekend summit in Sydney.

Earlier this month, the U.S. launched tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, while signaling even bigger penalties to come, prompting European countries to threaten retaliatory measures on certain American products.

And as part of its plan to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China, the Trump administration said it is planning new measures against Beijing, including steep tariffs that could hit tens of billions of dollars worth of Chinese exports.

"These steps could easily lead to tit-for-tat responses and a trade war, " Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a news conference alongside his Australian counterpart.

U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" trade policy dominated the summit, where Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was criticized for accepting an exemption from U.S. steel tariffs.

On territorial conflicts with China, the leaders called for all nations to abide by international maritime rules in the South China Sea, without mentioning China specifically. Negotiations between Asean and China on a long-awaited regional code of conduct for the South China Sea are under way.

The leaders agreed to step up pressure on North Korea ahead of planned talks between Mr. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, citing "grave concerns" about Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic-missile programs.

They also promised to step up counterterrorism cooperation to combat the threat of Islamist-inspired attacks in the southern Philippines, Australia, Thailand and elsewhere.

The leaders agreed that the next trade priority should be to reach an agreement on a China-led pact that brings together Asia's biggest economies, known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

The deal would bring Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and the 10 member states of Asean into a comprehensive deal covering trade in goods, services, and investment, and issues such as intellectual-property protection.

Negotiations on that partnership have moved slowly since they began in 2013.

Write to Rob Taylor at [email protected]

