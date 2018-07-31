Concrete Mixer & Pump Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America (2018-2022) -- McNeilus Continues to Dominate the Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Concrete Mixer & Pump Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America - 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The delivery and placement of concrete with over-the-road vehicles is accomplished by three types of vehiclesconcrete mixer trucks, concrete boom trucks and volumetric mixers.

This report is a rigorous investigation and analysis of manufacturers and markets for these products in the United States and Canada. Key information includes size of the market in 2017, including market size by mixer type; competitive positions and market shares; production by region; and market outlook for each category. Also included are profiles on 18 industry participants.

Traditional rear discharge mixers accounted for approximately 65% of units produced in 2017. Front discharge mixers offer several advantages over rear discharge mixersone-man operation, better view of the target, higher discharge rate, longer reachbut these vehicles, being built from the ground up, have a considerably higher initial purchase price than rear discharge mixers, thus limiting their popularity.

The North American market for concrete delivery and placement vehicles was valued at nearly $786 million in 2017 and involved 18 manufacturers. McNeilus continues to dominate the industry. It has major advantages in its huge direct distribution network and parent OshKosh's in-house chassis production capability. Smaller players remain viable, however, through regional focus and product customization.

Economic events impacting the construction industry in recent years resulted in several consolidations, closures and acquisition activity. However this market has become increasingly stable due to growth in the economy and an upward trend in the housing and infrastructure sectors.

Key Topics Covered

1 Scope

2 Product Types

3 Market Size Estimates - Units & Dollars 2017

4 Market Shares: Competitive Analysis in Units & Dollars

5 Market Shares: By Concrete Mixer & Pump Truck/Body Type

6 Market Analysis

7 Market Dynamics & Demand Factors

8 Outlook 2018-2022

9 Production by Region

10 Key Manufacturer Data

11 Manufacturer Profiles (18 Companies Profiled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fg83kh/concrete_mixer?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005652/en/