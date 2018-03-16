Log in
Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

03/16/2018 | 04:56pm CET

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2018-03-22

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2020-12-011047SE00011493115.00 %500 +/- 250
2025-05-121058SE00056766082.50 %500 +/- 250

  

Settlement date 2018-03-26

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on MAR 22, 2018

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1047 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1058

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON MAR 22, 2018.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
