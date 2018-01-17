Confie :’s Toys for Tots Campaign Delivers Smiles, Hope, and Toys to Thousands of Children for the Holidays

Confie, the largest network of personal lines and commercial insurance
brokers in the U.S., is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of
its inaugural Toys for Tots campaign. The two-part initiative comprised
both national corporate sponsorship and individual employee
participation.
The company donated $2.1 million in in-kind advertising services to
raise awareness of Toys for Tots through national television ads, web
content, and social media. In addition, Confie’s 800 affiliated offices
across the country collected more than 1,500 toys for children in their
communities.
According to Confie CEO Cesar Soriano, “Our partnership with Toys for
Tots speaks to Confie’s first and only commitment: making a difference
in the communities we serve. I’m proud to say that our employees jumped
at the chance to participate in such a meaningful program – one that
inspires hope and patriotism in youngsters – in the full spirit of the
season. It was an absolutely wonderful way to experience joy by bringing
joy to others.”
Toys for Tots is a project of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, a
top-ranked charity that has collected and delivered new, unwrapped
holiday toys to four generations of children across the country.
“We are very pleased to have partnered with Confie as a national
corporate sponsor of the 2017 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign,” said
retired Marine Lt. Gen. Pete Osman, President & CEO of the Marine Toys
for Tots Foundation. “Their community service goals certainly align with
those the Marine Corps has promoted for 70 years through our Toys for
Tots Program.” Osman concluded, “With their generous support we will be
able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less
fortunate, who otherwise might be forgotten.”
About Confie
Established in 2008, Confie is a leading, national insurance
distribution company primarily focused on personal lines and small
commercial insurance. The experienced Confie management team continues
to build Confie's portfolio of regional personal lines brokerages.
Today, Confie has over 800 retail locations. The company has leading
market positions in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Washington,
Oregon, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Illinois, Alabama,
Kansas, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Missouri, Louisiana, and Indiana, and
expects to continue its expansion in those and other states, including
Georgia, Virginia, and North Carolina. Confie is a portfolio company of
ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117005368/en/