Confie :’s Toys for Tots Campaign Delivers Smiles, Hope, and Toys to Thousands of Children for the Holidays

01/17/2018 | 07:01pm CET

Confie, the largest network of personal lines and commercial insurance brokers in the U.S., is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its inaugural Toys for Tots campaign. The two-part initiative comprised both national corporate sponsorship and individual employee participation.

The company donated $2.1 million in in-kind advertising services to raise awareness of Toys for Tots through national television ads, web content, and social media. In addition, Confie’s 800 affiliated offices across the country collected more than 1,500 toys for children in their communities.

According to Confie CEO Cesar Soriano, “Our partnership with Toys for Tots speaks to Confie’s first and only commitment: making a difference in the communities we serve. I’m proud to say that our employees jumped at the chance to participate in such a meaningful program – one that inspires hope and patriotism in youngsters – in the full spirit of the season. It was an absolutely wonderful way to experience joy by bringing joy to others.”

Toys for Tots is a project of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, a top-ranked charity that has collected and delivered new, unwrapped holiday toys to four generations of children across the country.

“We are very pleased to have partnered with Confie as a national corporate sponsor of the 2017 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign,” said retired Marine Lt. Gen. Pete Osman, President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Their community service goals certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for 70 years through our Toys for Tots Program.” Osman concluded, “With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate, who otherwise might be forgotten.”

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is a leading, national insurance distribution company primarily focused on personal lines and small commercial insurance. The experienced Confie management team continues to build Confie's portfolio of regional personal lines brokerages. Today, Confie has over 800 retail locations. The company has leading market positions in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Illinois, Alabama, Kansas, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Missouri, Louisiana, and Indiana, and expects to continue its expansion in those and other states, including Georgia, Virginia, and North Carolina. Confie is a portfolio company of ABRY Partners. For more information about Confie, please visit www.confie.com.


© Business Wire 2018
