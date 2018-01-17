Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Congo Republic plans to join OPEC oil cartel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 06:56pm CET
FILE PHOTO - A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen during a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries in Vienna

Congo Republic plans to join the OPEC oil cartel, the government said, as the former French colony presses ahead with projects that could help it become the third-largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa.

"The Republic of Congo has decided to accede to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)," the statement dated Jan. 11 but sent out to journalists on Wednesday.

Congo's oil sector was badly hurt by the global dip in prices and a slowdown in its own output since 2014, but it has been rejuvenated by new projects scheduled to boost output by a quarter to 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year.

If successful, the country, where Italy's ENI (>> Eni) and France's Total (>> Total) are among the operators, will be the no. 3 oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, analysts say.

"This imminent accession expresses the will of his Excellency (Congo President) Denis Sassou Nguesso to place our country in the rank of the world's leaders," the statement, signed by Nguesso's director of cabinet Florent Ntsiba, added.

He said Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir had expressed support for the idea during a visit to Brazzaville on Jan. 8.

But sticking to strict OPEC quotas could prove tough for a central African country that is in major financial trouble and which depends almost exclusively on oil for its foreign exchange and government revenues.

The economy has been badly hit by low oil prices and poor fiscal management, causing total government revenue to fall by nearly a third since 2015 and public or publicly-guaranteed debt to rise to around 110 percent of GDP.

At the end of December, the government said it planned to cut spending next year by 8.6 percent to 1.38 trillion CFA francs ($2.5 billion), following a steep 45 percent cut to the 2017 budget this month, as it seeks to negotiate an IMF bailout.

(Reporting by Christian Elion; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

Stocks treated in this article : Total, Eni
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24p UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH : Cows Exude Lots of Methane, but Taxing Beef Won’t Cut Emissions
07:19p DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS CLIMATE ACTION AND E : Speech at SEAI Public Sector Energy Efficiency Conference
07:19p CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH VA : No Delays Expected for Curbside Collections
07:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
07:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
07:15p Continuing Its Growth, VLP Law Group Welcomes Partner Debra B. Vernon to the Firms Corporate Practice Group
07:14p NCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Commodity Classic Offers Wide Range of Unique Anaheim Area Tours
07:11p Fed's Kaplan Sees 3 Rate Rises This Year, but Says More May Be Needed -- Update
07:09p NATURAL RESOURCES CANADA : Advancing Canada’s Approach on Responsible Business Conduct Abroad
07:09p CITY OF FORT WORTH TX : Water and sewer lines to be replaced, streets repaved on five streets in east Fort Worth
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GARMIN : GARMIN : reg; earns two Supplier of the Year awards from Embraer
2INGENICO GROUP : INGENICO : Group reaches an agreement to acquire Paymark, a New Zealand leader in payment pro..
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Bad Bet That Insurers Can't Shake
4RWE : RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
5ALSTOM : ALSTOM SA: Alstom's orders and sales for the first nine months of 2017/18

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.